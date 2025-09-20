Zubeen Garg Death: Who Is Shyamkanu Mahanta, The Man Who Is Facing Public Outrage After Singer's Demise?

Instagram: Shyamkanu Mahanta / Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg passed away on Friday in Singapore. The 52-year-old reportedly died in a scuba diving accident. After his demise, one name that is facing a lot of outrage on social media is Shyamkanu Mahanta. We are sure many people would be wondering who Shyamkanu is. So, here's all you need to know about him...

Shyamkanu Mahanta hails from Assam, and he is an entrepreneur. He is the Chief Functionary of Trend MMS, a not-for-profit Socio-Cultural Trust. In 2013, Mahanta started the North East Festival in Delhi and later, he took the festival to Bangkok.

He is the organiser of the 4th North East India Festival, which was going to take place in Singapore. Zubeen had travelled to Singapore to attend the festival. In a statement shared by Mahanta and his team, they claimed that members of the local Assamese community had taken the singer for a yacht visit.

FIR Against Shyamkanu Mahanta & Singer's Manager

An FIR has been filed against Shyamkanu Mahanta and the singer’s manager Siddhartha Sharma at the Morigaon police station.

While talking to the media, Assam CM Hemanta Biswa said, “Assam Police will probe the death of Zubeen Garg and both Mahanta and Sharma, along with those who were present with the singer in his last moments, will be interrogated."

Shyamkanu Mahanta Statament On Zubeen Garg's Death

On Friday, a statement was shared on North East India Festival's Instagram account about Zubeen's death, and it was also announced that the event has been cancelled.

The statement read, "With profound grief, we share the heartbreaking news that our beloved icon, Zubeen Garg, passed away today at Singapore General Hospital around 2:30 PM. Zubeen had arrived in Singapore just the day before yesterday. He was scheduled to be with us at the festival tomorrow, meeting and interacting with people. Earlier today, our entire team was engaged in a business meeting with senior Singaporean industrialists and policymakers at the Shangri-La Hotel to facilitate investments in Northeast India (sic)."