OG X Review: From 'Mass Entertainer' To 'Missed Opportunity', Pawan Kalyan & Emraan Hashmi's Gangster Saga Receives Mixed Response

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's much-anticipated film They Call Him OG (also known as OG) released in theatres on September 25, turning the day into a celebration for his fans across the country. Directed by Sujeeth, the action-packed entertainer sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with early morning showgoers taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their reviews.

While many hailed the film as a mass entertainer tailor-made for Kalyan's star power, others found it underwhelming, calling it "mediocre" and a "missed opportunity."

The film has so far garnered mixed reviews from both critics and audiences alike. A section of users also praised the twist in the climax of the film.

"Directors like Sujeeth have the potential to deliver better cinemas. But when it becomes only about pleasing stardom heroes with action & elevations, cinema suffers. #OG feels exactly like that… missed opportunity! #OG is stylish, loud, packed with elevations for fans, but as a neutral cinema lover… I walked out wanting more... Stardom is eating away at directors talent," wrote a user on X.

Another review read, "OG is a power-packed gangster saga that thrives on Pawan Kalyan's aura and Sujeeth's glossy execution."

Take a look at some other reviews here:

#og Review 2.75/5



1st half >>>>> 2nd Half



PURE FAN STUFF MOVIE



1ST MATHRAM THOP ASAL 💥🔥🔥



DECENT 2 ND HALF✅✅✅



THAMAN 💥🔥



2 ND HALF FAMILY EMOTION LEKAPOTHE CINEMA NKO RANGE LO UNDEDHI#TheyCallHimOG #TheyCallHimOGReview pic.twitter.com/06uJKRwd76 — NENE (@happyworld9992) September 25, 2025

Just stepped out of OG and I’m still in shock! 🤯 💥💥💥💥 🔥

A next-level gangster flick that only Power Star Pawan Kalyan could carry.

Don’t miss this storm in theatres!💯🔥🔥



My Honest Review 4/5 ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 🔥#OG #OgMovie #PawanKalyan #Sujeeth #TheyCallHimOGReview #OG — Let's X ott Bo (@letsxottBo) September 25, 2025

#OG Genuine Review



1 Half: Arachakam Issa Small Word 🔥🥵



2 Half: First 20 mins Unanimous 🥵🔥🤙 Then Knchm slow avtadi bcz story valla 💯👍



Pre Climax - Climax aite oka unique ending, oka kotha presentation of cinema 🔥🥵



Overall - #BlockBusterOG (4/5) 🔥#TheyCallHimOG pic.twitter.com/PyxwOR3owy — Karthik beta (@beta_karthik) September 25, 2025

#OG Review: Technically solid with PK’s presence, Thaman’s music & strong visuals, but the flat narrative, confusing subplots & overdone elevations make it just fan service.



Rating: ⭐⭐ ½ / ½ / 5 — 𝗔𝗮𝗿𝘆𝗮 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻🗡️ (@aaryahollics) September 25, 2025

OG Review



1st Half Better

Interval Good

Second Half 🤧

PK Scenes, Thaman BGM 👍

Only for Some Fans

Neutrals, Families 👎



Overall 2 / 5 — 𝔹𝕀𝔾 𝔹𝕌𝕃𝕃 🦅 (@urstrulyBIGBULL) September 25, 2025

My review of OG:-

1st half : ⭐⭐⭐

Second half : ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ @MusicThaman anna BGM, @PawanKalyan Screen Presence and God level elevations are the USP of this movie. @Sujeethsign has really made this movie engaging not only for fans but also the family audience. Thank you🙏 — Guru OG (@OG_Cheetah_PSPK) September 25, 2025

Meanwhile, fans have left no stone unturned to express their excitement as the film hit the big screens.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, OG also stars Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Priyanka Mojan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy, each portraying key roles in the film. It is written and directed by Sujeeth.

With major portions of the film shot in Mumbai and Hyderabad, audiences can expect some great action drama, including high-octane sequences.