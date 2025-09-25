 OG X Review: From 'Mass Entertainer' To 'Missed Opportunity', Pawan Kalyan & Emraan Hashmi's Gangster Saga Receives Mixed Response
OG X Review: From 'Mass Entertainer' To 'Missed Opportunity', Pawan Kalyan & Emraan Hashmi's Gangster Saga Receives Mixed Response

Directed by Sujeeth and starring Pawan Kalyan, OG sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with early morning showgoers taking to X to share their reviews. While many hailed the film as a mass entertainer tailor-made for Kalyan's star power, others found it underwhelming, calling it "mediocre" and a "missed opportunity." A section of users also praised the twist in the climax of the film

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 09:27 AM IST
article-image

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's much-anticipated film They Call Him OG (also known as OG) released in theatres on September 25, turning the day into a celebration for his fans across the country. Directed by Sujeeth, the action-packed entertainer sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with early morning showgoers taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their reviews.

While many hailed the film as a mass entertainer tailor-made for Kalyan's star power, others found it underwhelming, calling it "mediocre" and a "missed opportunity."

The film has so far garnered mixed reviews from both critics and audiences alike. A section of users also praised the twist in the climax of the film.

article-image

"Directors like Sujeeth have the potential to deliver better cinemas. But when it becomes only about pleasing stardom heroes with action & elevations, cinema suffers. #OG feels exactly like that… missed opportunity! #OG is stylish, loud, packed with elevations for fans, but as a neutral cinema lover… I walked out wanting more... Stardom is eating away at directors talent," wrote a user on X.

Another review read, "OG is a power-packed gangster saga that thrives on Pawan Kalyan's aura and Sujeeth's glossy execution."

Take a look at some other reviews here:

Meanwhile, fans have left no stone unturned to express their excitement as the film hit the big screens.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, OG also stars Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Priyanka Mojan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy, each portraying key roles in the film. It is written and directed by Sujeeth.

With major portions of the film shot in Mumbai and Hyderabad, audiences can expect some great action drama, including high-octane sequences.

