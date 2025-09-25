 ‘For The Freshness Of A Film…’: Salman Khan & Aamir Khan Defend Huge Age Gap Between Heroes And Heroines
‘For The Freshness Of A Film…’: Salman Khan & Aamir Khan Defend Huge Age Gap Between Heroes And Heroines

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan appeared as guests in the first episode of the chat show Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle. During the show, they spoke about the age gap between heroes and heroines. Both actors defended it, and they called it the requirement of the script or the filmmakers.

Murtuza Iqbal
article-image
Salman Khan & Aamir Khan On Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan appeared as guests in the first episode of the chat show Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle. During the show, they spoke about the age gap between heroes and heroines. While the heroes in their 50s and 60 are still romancing young actresses, the heroines in their 40s start getting the role of a mother.

When Salman and Aamir were asked about a hero romancing a younger woman being called cinema magic, and a heroine romancing a younger man being called bold, the latter said, “The casting should be done based on what the requirement is. Sometimes there is a requirement where there is an age gap between the two actors, like in Dil Chahta Hai, Dimple and Akshaye (Khanna). For me it depends on the story.”

article-image

He further asked, “Have I done films with very young heroines? I don’t know.” To this, both Kajol and Twinkle said ‘yes’, and the latter replied, “Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan).” Aamir further questioned, “Bebo and I didn’t look like of same age?”

The Mr Perfectionist further explained, “Filmmaking is not real, you have to understand that. When you are dying, you are not actually dying. It has to look right.”

Later, Salman spoke about it and said, “It depends, like Sridevi, if she had kept on working, she could have still done (lead roles), Madhuri can still play (lead) if there’s a role. If there’s a younger girl or an upcoming star or a star, then the producer or the director says, mujhe yeh chahiye. We have worked so much together (with other actresses) that the jodi looks old. So, for the freshness of a film, you take up somebody else with whom you have not worked that much.”

article-image

When Kajol said, “It doesn’t work in the opposite way though.” Salman added, “But, aisi script hie kitni aati hai aap logo ke paas? If the film is good and the story is woven around something like that, an older woman and a younger man, I don’t think anyone would mind that.”

Do you think Salman and Aamir are right?

