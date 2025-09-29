'He Should Come Back To Us': Diljit Dosanjh Requests Fans To Pray For Rajvir Jawanda During Hong Kong Concert; Watch Video

Actor and singer Rajvir Jawanda is currently in critical condition after being involved in a tragic bike accident in recent days. He has been receiving treatment in the hospital, and fans and colleagues have been sending their prayers and well-wishes. During his recent concert in Hong Kong, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took a moment to address his audience about Rajvir’s condition.

Diljit also requested everyone to keep Rajvir in their prayers. Addressing the audience from stage, he said, "We have a very dear brother. He is a very great singer, Rajvir Jawanda. He met with a bike accident."

In a video shared by Daily Post TV, Diljit is further seen appealing to fans for their prayers, saying, "Please pray for him. Prayers have a lot of impact. He should get well soon. He should come back to us. He should be on our show. He is a very beautiful singer, Rajveer Veera."

Speaking about Rajvir's personality and career, Diljit added, "His shows are very beautiful. I think he has never been caught in any controversy. He loves us a lot. Please pray for him. When you pray for someone with a true heart, he will definitely fulfil your prayers."

Earlier, Diljit had also shared his concern on social media, writing, "Praying for @rajvirjawandaofficial Veera. Just Heard About The Accident News."

Rajvir Jawanda's health update

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who visited Fortis Hospital in Mohali to Rajvir, shared an update on his health on September 28.

While speaking to reporters, Mann said that the singer is now in a "better condition than yesterday," although he remains "unconscious." Mann also added that Rajvir was brought to the hospital in a very serious state.

#WATCH | Mohali | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "Rajvir Jawanda was the victim of a terrible road accident. He has been undergoing treatment here since yesterday. His fans worldwide are praying for his recovery. Today I met his family and doctors. His condition is better than… pic.twitter.com/qfzcmcHbwG — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2025

Rajvir sustained severe head and spine injuries in the accident that took place on Saturday morning. The singer was initially taken to the Civil Hospital, where he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was then transferred to the Fortis Hospital.

Rajvir is best known for his songs like 'Kali Jawande Di,' 'Mera Dil,' and 'Sardari.' He has also acted in Punjabi films. The singer has always been passionate about bikes and he often shared videos of his rides through the hills.