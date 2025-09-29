 'He Should Come Back To Us': Diljit Dosanjh Requests Fans To Pray For Rajvir Jawanda During Hong Kong Concert; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'He Should Come Back To Us': Diljit Dosanjh Requests Fans To Pray For Rajvir Jawanda During Hong Kong Concert; Watch Video

'He Should Come Back To Us': Diljit Dosanjh Requests Fans To Pray For Rajvir Jawanda During Hong Kong Concert; Watch Video

During his recent concert in Hong Kong, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took a moment to address his audience about Rajvir Jawanda's condition after major bike accident. He also requested everyone to keep Rajvir in their prayers. Recently, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann shared an update on his health. He said that the singer is now in a "better condition than yesterday," although he remains "unconscious"

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 10:45 AM IST
article-image

Actor and singer Rajvir Jawanda is currently in critical condition after being involved in a tragic bike accident in recent days. He has been receiving treatment in the hospital, and fans and colleagues have been sending their prayers and well-wishes. During his recent concert in Hong Kong, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took a moment to address his audience about Rajvir’s condition.

Diljit also requested everyone to keep Rajvir in their prayers. Addressing the audience from stage, he said, "We have a very dear brother. He is a very great singer, Rajvir Jawanda. He met with a bike accident."

Read Also
Rajvir Jawanda Accident: Kanwar Singh Grewal Requests People Not To Spread Fake Death News And Write...
article-image

In a video shared by Daily Post TV, Diljit is further seen appealing to fans for their prayers, saying, "Please pray for him. Prayers have a lot of impact. He should get well soon. He should come back to us. He should be on our show. He is a very beautiful singer, Rajveer Veera."

Speaking about Rajvir's personality and career, Diljit added, "His shows are very beautiful. I think he has never been caught in any controversy. He loves us a lot. Please pray for him. When you pray for someone with a true heart, he will definitely fulfil your prayers."

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Police Interrogate Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, Accused Of Molesting 17 Students, Over 'Torture Room' & CCTV Evidence
Delhi Police Interrogate Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, Accused Of Molesting 17 Students, Over 'Torture Room' & CCTV Evidence
FMGE 2025: Application Process For Eligibility Certificate Closes Today; Details Here
FMGE 2025: Application Process For Eligibility Certificate Closes Today; Details Here
Mumbai Local Train Deaths: 'Commuter's Bag' Blamed For Tragedy That Killed 8 People In Mumbra
Mumbai Local Train Deaths: 'Commuter's Bag' Blamed For Tragedy That Killed 8 People In Mumbra
LPG Cylinder Portability May Soon Become Reality, Consumers Could Switch Gas Providers Just Like Mobile Networks
LPG Cylinder Portability May Soon Become Reality, Consumers Could Switch Gas Providers Just Like Mobile Networks

Earlier, Diljit had also shared his concern on social media, writing, "Praying for @rajvirjawandaofficial Veera. Just Heard About The Accident News."

Rajvir Jawanda's health update

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who visited Fortis Hospital in Mohali to Rajvir, shared an update on his health on September 28.

While speaking to reporters, Mann said that the singer is now in a "better condition than yesterday," although he remains "unconscious." Mann also added that Rajvir was brought to the hospital in a very serious state.

Rajvir sustained severe head and spine injuries in the accident that took place on Saturday morning. The singer was initially taken to the Civil Hospital, where he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was then transferred to the Fortis Hospital.

Rajvir is best known for his songs like 'Kali Jawande Di,' 'Mera Dil,' and 'Sardari.' He has also acted in Punjabi films. The singer has always been passionate about bikes and he often shared videos of his rides through the hills.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Rajvir Jawanda, The Singer Who Met With An Accident & Whole Of Punjab Is Praying For His...

Who Is Rajvir Jawanda, The Singer Who Met With An Accident & Whole Of Punjab Is Praying For His...

Bomb Threat Reported At Actor-Politician Vijay's Chennai Residence; Security Sweep Underway

Bomb Threat Reported At Actor-Politician Vijay's Chennai Residence; Security Sweep Underway

OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Collects A Whopping Amount During Its Extended...

OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Collects A Whopping Amount During Its Extended...

'He Should Come Back To Us': Diljit Dosanjh Requests Fans To Pray For Rajvir Jawanda During Hong...

'He Should Come Back To Us': Diljit Dosanjh Requests Fans To Pray For Rajvir Jawanda During Hong...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wows In Chic Pantsuit As She Steps Out With Daughter Aaradhya For Paris...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wows In Chic Pantsuit As She Steps Out With Daughter Aaradhya For Paris...