Rajvir Jawanda Accident: Kanwar Singh Grewal Requests People Not To Spread Fake Death News And Write 'RIP'

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda met with an accident on Saturday, and he is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mohali. Reportedly, he has sustained injuries to his head and spine, and some reports also claimed that he is in a critical condition. Kanwar Singh Grewal, who is also a singer, took to Instagram to give a health update of Rajvir and also requested people not to spread fake death news by writing 'RIP' on social media.

In the video, Kanwar stated that he is at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where Rajvir's treatment is ongoing, and he is recovering. He said that he is seeing some people sharing posts written 'RIP' on them, which is disappointing.

Kanwar said that Rajvir is fighting for his life. With folded hands, he requested people not to make fun of someone's sadness. He further told everyone to pray for Rajvir.

Another Punjabi singer, Amrit Maan, also posted on Instagram, "Aao saare Ardaas kariye Akaal Purakh Waheguru agge k saada bhraa Rajveer Jawandha jaldi theek hoke apne parivaar vich aa jaave... (Let us all pray to Akal Purakh Waheguru that our brother Rajveer Jawandha gets well soon and comes back to his family)."

He further wrote, "Ardaas vich boht taaqat hundi aa.. Aao saare mil k ardaas kariye. te ikk benti aa hatth jorh ksaarya nu k koi v fake news naa felaave..eh ikk maa de putt di zindagi da swaal aa ..Waheguru mehr karvo (There's a lot of strength in prayers, so let us all come together and pray. Also, requesting everyone with folded hands not to spread fake news. This is the matter of a mother's son's life)."

Rajvir Jawanda Accident

According to reports, Rajvir met with an accident in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday. Reportedly, his motorcycle collided with stray cattle that suddenly came onto the road, leading to a crash.

His fans and well-wishers are praying his speedy recovery.