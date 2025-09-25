Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle Review: Not As Fun As Koffee With Karan

Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle: Amazon Prime Video

Title: Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle

Director: Arun Sheshkumar

Cast: Kajol, Twinkle Khanna

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ratings: 2.5 Stars

Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle Review: In the first episode of Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s new chat show, guest Salman Khan says, “With you two in the show the energy level will be good.” To be honest, even expected that, but the chat show turned out to be quite average and there was nothing ‘two much’ or energetic in the first episode of Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle.

The show started with the introduction of the guests, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. They were taken to an area where many food items, such as Vada Pav, Dabeli, Biryani, and other dishes, were kept for them to eat. Aamir enjoyed the Dabeli, but Salman just had a bite of Vada Pav. Kajol also made them taste a shake that she makes with eggs, almond milk, and orange juice.

After that they moved to the couch area and started having a conversation. From their friendship to health, to the age gap between them and the heroines, and more, Twinkle and Kajol spoke to Aamir and Salman about various things.

When we talk about celebrity chat shows in India, the first show that comes to our mind is Koffee With Karan. It is fun, juicy, controversial, and a lot of secrets come out during the show. Also, of course, how can we forget the Rapid Fire round! Apart from KWK, the other celebrity chat shows that have grabbed our attention in the past are No Filter Neha and the cult classic Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

So, when it was announced that Kajol and Twinkle would be co-hosting a chat show, we surely had high expectations from it. But, if we talk about the first episode, it wasn’t as fun as we expected. Conversations were a bit serious, and not fun. Apart from a couple of things, there was nothing new or exciting that we came to know while watching the show. Even the games were just decent.

Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle Review – FPJ Verdict

With Salman and Aamir as guests, and Twinkle and Kajol hosting the show, we expected a laugh riot, and even the teasers of the episode promised that. However, the first episode of Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle falls flat.

The next episode of the show will feature Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. So, let’s wait and watch how that episode turns out to be!