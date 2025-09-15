Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Guest List: Salman Khan-Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt And More

Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Trailer

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol are all set to host a talk show together titled Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle. The trailer of the show was launched at an event in Mumbai on Monday, and now, we know which celebrities are going to be seen on the show chatting with the two actresses.

So, check out the guest list below...

Salman Khan & Aamir Khan

Salman and Aamir, chatting with Twinkle and Kajol, now that's going to create a frenzy. In the trailer, we can see Salman and Aamir taking dig at themselves and also at each other.

Govinda & Chunky Pandey

In the 90s, two actors who ruled the big screens with their comedy were Govinda and Chunky Pandey. Now, the two are coming together on Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle. Well, we just want to say, 'Itni khush, itni khushi, hame aaj tak nahi hui'.

Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt

While Varia fans have been upset that they won't get to see their favourite jodi in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Kajol and Twinkle have got Varun and Alia together on their show.

Karan Johar-Janhvi Kapoor

Karan Johar has always been on the other side. But, in Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle, he will be seen as a guest and will be accompanied by Janhvi Kapoor. By the way, in the promo, Janhvi is talking about Shikhar. We wonder if she will confirm her relationship on the show.

Vicky Kaushal-Kriti Sanon

While we would love to see Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on a chat show together, Twinkle and Kajol have paired Vicky with Kriti for their show. Also, we wonder whether this is a hint that the two are teaming up for a movie.

Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Release Date

Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 25, 2025, and every Thursday, a new episode of the show will be released.