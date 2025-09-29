OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Collects A Whopping Amount During Its Extended First Weekend

They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, was released on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The film received mixed reviews from the critics, but clearly, fans of Pawan Kalyan were super excited to see OG. The movie had paid previews on Wednesday night, and during that day only, OG minted Rs. 21 crore.

Later, on Thursday, it took a bumper opening with a collection of Rs. 63.75 crore. It was expected that on Friday, the film would show a drop, and it was a massive drop. On its second day, OG collected Rs. 18.45 crore, but on Friday and Saturday, the film was stable with a collection of Rs. 18.50 crore and Rs. 18.40 crore, respectively.

So, according to Sacnilk, during its extended first weekend (four days plus paid previews), the movie has collected Rs. 140.10 crore, which is an excellent amount. While it is a Telugu film, it has been dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada. But the major collection of Rs. 137.50 crore has come from its original language.

OG Hindi Box Office Collection

Despite Emraan Hashmi's presence in the film, OG has not made a strong mark at the box office in the Hindi markets. The film's Hindi dubbed version in four days has only collected Rs. 2.05 crore.

Meanwhile, the Tamil version collected Rs. 82 lakh and Kannada version collected on Rs. 18 lakh.

Well, the movie has collected a whopping amount during its first extended weekend. But now, all eyes are on Monday. It will be interesting to see if the film will pass the Monday test.

OG Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "The film definitely qualifies for a must watch, purely for its cinematography and background score. Over and above everything, there is the OG superstar Pawan Kalyan along with Emraan Hashmi, reasons good enough to have paisa vasool of your tickets!"