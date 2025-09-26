'No Civic Sense, So Embarrassing': Pawan Kalyan's Fans In Germany Face Backlash For Pouring Milk On OG Poster & Celebrating On Streets - VIDEO

Pawan Kalyan’s latest release They Call Him OG (also known as OG) sparked frenzied celebrations among fans worldwide. The film, which hit theatres on September 25, has been receiving overwhelming love, and admirers are leaving no stone unturned to express their excitement. However, a recent incident in Germany has stirred debate on social media.

A now-viral video shows fans in Germany performing milk abhishekam (a ritual usually done in India) by pouring packets of milk over a poster of Pawan Kalyan. The celebrations didn’t stop there. They also cut a cake on the streets outside a movie theatre to mark the film’s release.

Videos of the event spread across social media platforms, particularly on Reddit, where reactions have been sharply divided. While some fans applauded the passion, many users criticised the act as culturally insensitive and inappropriate.

One user questioned, "Why is this level of celeb worship so much more prominent among South Indians?" Another reacted strongly, writing, "Damn this is so embarrassing."

A commenter noted, "Another reason why anti-Indian sentiments are growing worldwide. There is no civic sense, no awareness of surroundings and no respect for local laws or culture."

"This is so embarrassing. I live here in the states where our crowd is more comparative to Germany. People have gone crazy, they are dancing on the streets, staging shows and not just for a movie. There are many more things. Sometimes I really wonder if it’s the states or expanded territory of India. No civic sense our people have got," wrote another user.

Criticising the fans, a Reddit user wrote, "Aur inn logo ko visa mil bhi jata hai…..apne ghar me kar lo ye sab no one would raise an eye."

"I watched this movie in the UK, and people were shouting political slogans and Jai Kalyan in the beginning. Absolute cringe and all this for a movie that was headache inducing," another comment read.

"This is ridiculous - US hates it too- Thi happens a lot in Dallas," wrote another netizen.

Here's how others reacted:

OG breaks box office records

While the film has received mixed reviews from critics, it stormed the box office with a record-breaking opening. The gangster drama, also starring Emraan Hashmi, raked in an estimated Rs 70 crore in India across all languages on its first day (September 25).

Adding the presale collections of Rs 20.25 crore, the film’s total opening day haul touched an impressive Rs 90.25 crore. Reportedly, the film earned around Rs 150 crore globally.

About the film

Directed by Sujeeth, OG features Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, popularly known as OG. The action-crime thriller follows his return to Mumbai’s underworld a decade after disappearing, only to confront Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi), a ruthless new kingpin.

Themes of power, betrayal, and redemption play out against the gritty backdrop of Mumbai’s criminal underworld.

The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, Abhimanyu Singh, Ajay Ghosh, Saurav Lokesh, Vennela Kishore, and Akira Nandan.