OG Screening In Bengaluru STOPPED After Pawan Kalyan's Fans Tear Screen With Sword; Visuals Surface

Bengaluru witnessed an unusual and chaotic scene during the screening of Pawan Kalyan's much-anticipated film They Call Him OG at a theatre in KR Puram. A video that has gone viral on social media shows fans of the actor-politician damaging the cinema screen with a sword during the early morning screening.

According to the footage, a large crowd had gathered to watch the film. In a moment of over-enthusiasm, some fans moved close to the screen and deliberately tore it with a sword, seemingly to express their excitement and celebrate the release of the movie.

The incident caused immediate disruption, and the theatre management was forced to stop the show. No reports have yet confirmed whether any injuries occurred, but the damage to the screen was reportedly severe, halting the screening for the remaining audience.

Social media users have been sharing the video and a section of them have criticised the act as reckless and dangerous.

The premiere of They Call Him OG has already seen massive fan celebrations across various cities, with early morning shows drawing enthusiastic crowds. Directed by Sujeeth, the film stars Pawan Kalyan along with Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy. Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the gangster drama has generated buzz due to its star power and high-octane action sequences.

OG box office prediction Day 1

Meanwhile, according to Sacnilk, They Call Him OG has already raked in around Rs 75 crore worldwide on its first day. The film collected Rs 45 crore gross in India and Rs 30 crore gross overseas. With such numbers, the movie is set for a strong opening, but it remains to be seen whether it will sustain momentum and become a hit.

Pawan Kalyan's previous release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, also had a bumper opening at the box office. However, negative reviews affected its performance, and the film managed to collect only Rs 87.19 crore in India.

While They Call Him OG is expected to perform well at the Telugu box office, the response to its Hindi version will be crucial in determining its overall success.