 Telangana High Court Suspends Pawan Kalyan's Film OG's Ticket Price Hike
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTelangana High Court Suspends Pawan Kalyan's Film OG's Ticket Price Hike

Telangana High Court Suspends Pawan Kalyan's Film OG's Ticket Price Hike

The suspension of the ticket price hike of Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' came in response to a petition filed by Barla Mallesh Yadav, challenging the government's move to permit higher ticket prices for special shows and premieres. Barla Mallesh Yadav, the petitioner, briefed about the High Court verdict on Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' movie ticket hike

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
article-image

The Telangana High Court has dealt a significant blow to actor-politician Pawan Kalyan starrer 'OG,' by suspending the Telangana State government's order that allowed for a ticket price hike of the movie in the state.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan and Arjun Das in the lead roles. In the movie, the actor has showcased his action avatar.

The suspension of the ticket price hike of Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' came in response to a petition filed by Barla Mallesh Yadav, challenging the government's move to permit higher ticket prices for special shows and premieres.

Read Also
OG Screening In Bengaluru STOPPED After Pawan Kalyan's Fans Tear Screen With Sword; Visuals Surface
article-image

Barla Mallesh Yadav, the petitioner, briefed about the High Court verdict on Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' movie ticket hike.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Left Bleeding After Violent Brawl At Navratri Dandiya Event At NESCO In Goregaon
Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Left Bleeding After Violent Brawl At Navratri Dandiya Event At NESCO In Goregaon
Handler Ryan Easley Fatally 'Mauled' By Tiger In Oklahoma; PETA Blames 'Abuse & Captivity' Of Wild Animal | VIDEO
Handler Ryan Easley Fatally 'Mauled' By Tiger In Oklahoma; PETA Blames 'Abuse & Captivity' Of Wild Animal | VIDEO
Diljit Dosanjh Takes A Dig At India-Pak Match After Pahalgam Attack As He REACTS To Sardaar Ji 3 Row At Malaysia Concert—VIDEO
Diljit Dosanjh Takes A Dig At India-Pak Match After Pahalgam Attack As He REACTS To Sardaar Ji 3 Row At Malaysia Concert—VIDEO
'Tax Burden On People Will Ease Further As India's Economy Gains More Strength': PM Modi
'Tax Burden On People Will Ease Further As India's Economy Gains More Strength': PM Modi

"We have challenged the memo issued by the Principal Secretary Home, Telangana, in which the government of Telangana has given the rights to hike the cinema tickets by Rs 100 in single-screen theatres and by Rs 50 in multiplex theatres," said Barla Mallesh Yadav.

While recalling the government's order in Ram Charan's movie 'Game Changer' regarding the price hike, Barla Mallesh Yadav criticised the movie ticket price hike.

He said, "These are against the norms of GO (Government Order) 120 issued in 2021, against the judgments given by this honourable court in the 2020 bill and even the recent 'Game Changer' case. This honourable court has directed that the government should not give hike permissions. And in that case, the government has undertaken that we would not allow any further hikes against this GO."

The move to allow increased ticket prices is a common practice for high-budget, tentpole films in the Telugu film industry. It is allegedly aimed at helping producers recover their production costs during the crucial first few days of a film's release, especially for projects with immense fan anticipation.

Read Also
OG Release: Bengaluru Police Take DJ, Event Organisers Into Custody; Pawan Kalyan's Fans'...
article-image

The makers of 'OG' released the trailer of the film a few days back. The Telugu language trailer introduced the volatile Mumbai, which is engulfed in gang wars, leading to violence and chaos in the city.

At the centre lies Emraan Hashmi's character, who is on the wanted list of the police and appears to be the main culprit for the rising violence in the city.

As the trailer progresses, Pawan's character is introduced as the one who holds the power to curb the unhinged violence in the state. In the video, the actor was seen swinging a samurai sword, his ultimate weapon, to slit throats and limbs of the goons.

Read Also
OG Release: Pawan Kalyan's Fans Stopped From Celebrating In Karnataka, Protestors Seen Stopping DJ &...
article-image

He was also seen firing an automatic gun in a hotel, signifying his power in the film. The movie is jointly produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the banner of DVV Entertainments.

The film released in theatres on September 25, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Diljit Dosanjh Takes A Dig At India-Pak Match After Pahalgam Attack As He REACTS To Sardaar Ji 3 Row...

Diljit Dosanjh Takes A Dig At India-Pak Match After Pahalgam Attack As He REACTS To Sardaar Ji 3 Row...

Telangana High Court Suspends Pawan Kalyan's Film OG's Ticket Price Hike

Telangana High Court Suspends Pawan Kalyan's Film OG's Ticket Price Hike

MP News: 'Finally Baba Mahakal Called Me...' Actor Sanjay Dutt Offers Prayers At Ujjain's...

MP News: 'Finally Baba Mahakal Called Me...' Actor Sanjay Dutt Offers Prayers At Ujjain's...

Alice In Borderland Season 3 On OTT: When & Where To Watch In India?

Alice In Borderland Season 3 On OTT: When & Where To Watch In India?

OG Release: Bengaluru Police Take DJ, Event Organisers Into Custody; Pawan Kalyan's Fans'...

OG Release: Bengaluru Police Take DJ, Event Organisers Into Custody; Pawan Kalyan's Fans'...