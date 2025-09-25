 OG Release: Bengaluru Police Take DJ, Event Organisers Into Custody; Pawan Kalyan's Fans' Celebration Disrupted—VIDEO
OG Release: Bengaluru Police Take DJ, Event Organisers Into Custody; Pawan Kalyan's Fans' Celebration Disrupted—VIDEO

Pawan Kalyan's film They Call Me OG, also starring Emraan Hashmi, was released on Thursday. Celebrations in Karnataka turned chaotic as protestors clashed with fans playing loud DJ music. A viral video showed protestors disrupting the event. Later, Bengaluru Police took the DJ and event organisers into custody at Sandhya Theatre, seizing equipment and forcing the DJ into a police van.

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
Photo Via X

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's much-anticipated film They Call Me OG (also known as OG), also starring Emraan Hashmi in a lead role, finally hit theatres on Thursday, September 25. However, chaos erupted in Karnataka when protestors clashed with Pawan's fans, who had taken to the streets in large numbers to celebrate the release. Several videos from the state have gone viral on social media, showing fans playing loud DJ music and dancing. One particular video has stirred controversy, as it shows a group of protestors arriving at the celebration spot, stopping the DJ, throwing equipment, and breaking a tripod that was set up at the venue.

Bengaluru Police Take DJ, Event Organisers Into Custody

Bengaluru Police have taken the DJ and the event organisers into custody from Sandhya Theatre, as per a video shared by X user Chethan Surya. The video shows police seizing the DJ console and placing it in a police van. It further depicts officials directing the DJ to sit inside the van and when he refused to sit, several police officers held him and made him sit inside.

Check it out:

"At Sandhya Theatre, the police have taken the DJ and the event organizers into custody. Being a cinema fan doesn’t mean one can break the law with such reckless DJ celebrations. By taking legal action, you have sent a clear message that the law is the same for everyone. Thank you, @madivalaps," wrote the user as he shared the video on his X handle.

OG Screening In Bengaluru Stopped

Yet another viral video shows fans of Pawan Kalyan damaging the cinema screen with a sword during the early morning screening. According to the footage, a large crowd had gathered to watch the film. In a moment of over-enthusiasm, some fans moved close to the screen and deliberately tore it with a sword, seemingly to express their excitement and celebrate the release of the movie.

The incident caused immediate disruption, and the theatre management was forced to stop the show. No reports have yet confirmed whether any injuries occurred, but the damage to the screen was reportedly severe, halting the screening for the remaining audience.

OG Cast

Apart from Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, OG features an ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy.

