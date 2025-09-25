OG Release: Pawan Kalyan's Fans Stopped From Celebrating In Karnataka, Protestors Seen Stopping DJ & Damaging Tripod In Viral Video

The much-awaited film They Call Me OG (also known as OG), starring actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, released in theatres on September 25 and has triggered massive celebrations across the country. Fans have left no stone unturned in showcasing their excitement - from erecting giant cutouts of the actor to organising rallies and playing loud music outside cinema halls.

In Karnataka too, similar scenes were witnessed as hundreds of Pawan Kalyan's fans reportedly took to the streets to celebrate the release. Several videos from the state have now gone viral on social media, showing fans playing loud DJ music and dancing in large numbers. However, one particular video has stirred controversy.

According to the now-viral clip, a group of protestors arrived at the celebration spot and disrupted the fan event. The video shows people stopping the DJ, throwing equipment, and breaking a tripod that was set up at the venue. The Free Press Journal, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of this footage.

Several users on X (formerly known as Twitter) claimed that the video is from Bengaluru.

Dear Kannada People , If you wanna impose your rules on people .



It’s nothing to do with Cinema Celebrations 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️



This Tends to be jealousy tbh 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️

Always crying on Telugu movies



Please remember your #KantaraChapter1 will be also released in Ap Ts states



If we try to… pic.twitter.com/bahfcXtO7J — Tollymasti (@tollymasti) September 24, 2025

As soon as the video surfaced online, it triggered heated exchanges between netizens from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. While some users argued that politics should be kept away from cinema, others warned that if Telugu films face such opposition in Karnataka, a similar response could be expected when Kannada films release in Andhra Pradesh.

Due to lack of bookings for #OG in Karnataka theatre management protesting against Pawan kalyan fans to stop celebrations until shows sold out pic.twitter.com/Kd5ddWRngW — Akhil AAce👒 (@akhil_aace) September 24, 2025

OG reviews

Meanwhile, OG itself has become the talk of social media since its release. Directed by Sujeeth, the film is an action-packed entertainer designed around Pawan Kalyan’s mass appeal. Early morning showgoers were quick to share their reviews on X. While many hailed the movie as a perfect star vehicle for Kalyan, others expressed disappointment, calling it “mediocre” and a “missed opportunity.”

Despite the mixed reviews, a section of viewers praised the film’s climax twist, describing it as a highlight.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, OG features an ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy.

OG has not only made headlines for its on-screen content but also for the frenzy surrounding its release. Whether the film will live up to its sky-high expectations at the box office remains to be seen.