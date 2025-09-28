 Vijay Rally Stampede: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan & Others Express Grief As Nearly 39 Killed In Karur
Several celebrities expressed their grief over the deaths in a stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay’s rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on September 27. Reports say nearly 39 people died and around 60 others were injured in the incident. Heartbreaking videos and photos have also emerged, showing people struggling to move in the overcrowded rally

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Several celebrities mourned the loss of those who died in a stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday (September 27). According to reports, nearly 39 people were killed while 60 others were injured in the stampede. Several heartbreaking videos and photos have also surfaced, showing people struggling to move within the overcrowded rally venue.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan offered condolences and asked the Tamil Nadu government to provide proper treatment and care to those injured.

"My heart trembles. The news coming from Karur brings shock and sorrow. I am at a loss for words to express my deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives trapped in the crowd congestion," he wrote.

The actor added, "I urge the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that those rescued from the congestion receive proper treatment and that those affected receive appropriate relief."

Superstar Rajinikanth echoed similar sentiments. He wrote, "The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Comfort to those who were injured."

Several others also offered condolences.

The huge crowd at Vijay’s rally turned chaotic, causing panic and a stampede. Several people fainted and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Officials said the tragedy happened because the venue was overcrowded.

DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who visited the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur following the Chief Minister’s orders, said MK Stalin will come to Karur on Sunday (September 28) to see the situation and meet the victims and their families.

He also added that private hospitals have been told not to charge the injured and to provide all necessary medical care.

The DMK also criticised Vijay for arriving late, saying it was done on purpose to make the crowd look bigger. They claimed Vijay was trying to show himself as an alternative to the DMK and AIADMK ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

