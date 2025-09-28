Video Shows Vijay Asking Cadres To Search For 9-Year-Old Missing Girl Amid Deadly Stampede At Overcrowded Karur Venue

A massive crowd at actor-tuned-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, turned tragic on Saturday (September 27), with a stampede claiming at least 38 lives, including eight children, and leaving over 46 injured.

Amid the chaos, videos from the event show Vijay making an urgent announcement on the microphone about a nine-year-old girl who had gone missing in the crowd.

In the clip, the actor can be heard appealing to the cadres and police for help in tracing the child as hundreds of fans and supporters struggled to move within the overcrowded venue.

Police said permission had been granted for 10,000 attendees, but more than 50,000 people gathered in the 120,000 square-foot space. Vijay, who arrived nearly six hours late, was met by restless crowds that later spiraled out of control.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin rushed to Karur late in the night after holding a high-level meeting. He visited the hospital to pay respects to the deceased and meet those injured. The Union Home Ministry has also asked the state government to submit a report on the incident.

While Vijay did not meet the victims or their families after the tragedy, he later issued a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, "My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express."

"I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital," he added.

Meanwhile, the DMK criticised the TVK leader for arriving late, saying it was done on purpose to make the crowd look bigger. They claimed Vijay was trying to show himself as an alternative to the DMK and AIADMK ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.