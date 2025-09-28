 Rani Mukerji, Kajol Get Teary-Eyed As They Remember Uncle Deb Mukherjee At Durga Puja Festivity In Mumbai; Videos Surface
article-image

Actresses and cousins Rani Mukerji and Kajol came together to inaugurate North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Mumbai on Saturday (September 27). Several photos and videos of the actress from the Durga Puja pandal have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Rani and Kajol are seen getting emotional as they remembered their uncle Deb Mukherjee, who passed away in March 2025.

For those unversed, Deb Mukherjee was the main organiser of this prestigious Durga Puja event.

A viral clip showed sisters Kajol, Rani, Sharbani, and Tanisha Mukherjee hugging each other, clearly emotional. Kajol was also seen sharing a warm hug with Ayan before they posed together for photos.

Check out the videos here:

For the occasion, Rani opted for a white saree with a simple black and red border. She accessorised minimally with statement earrings and bangles. Kajol, on the other hand, looked stunning in a cream-colored saree with a with contrasting deep red blouse. She completed her traditional look with red bangles.

Ayan Mukerji's father and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passed away on March 14, 2025, at the age of 83. He was unwell and was hospitalised.

article-image

Every year during Durga Puja, Deb was seen at the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal, and his affection towards his nieces, Rani and Kajol, used to grab everyone's attention.

Meanwhile, this year, Durga Puja will begin on September 28 and conclude on October 2 (Vijayadashami).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani recently received a National Film Award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. She will next be seen in Mardaani 3. The makers of the film had shared an intriguing poster on the first day of Navratri 2025.

Kajol was last seen in the second season of her web series The Trial.

