Video: Selena Gomez Fixes Husband Benny Blanco's Bow Tie, Newlyweds Kiss In FIRST Wedding Glimpse

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on September 27. Soon after the ceremony, Selena shared her dreamy wedding photos and videos on her official Instagram account.

Photos show the couple hugging, holding hands, and enjoying their special moments together. In one picture, Benny can be seen resting his head on Selena's lap, while a video captures her fixing his bow tie before giving him a kiss.

Selena captioned the post as, "9.27.25," and added white heart emojis.

The bride reportedly wore a custom hand-draped satin halter-neck dress with embroidery and carried a bouquet of lily of the valley. The groom chose a black tuxedo. Both outfits were designed by Ralph Lauren, while the actress-singer completed her look with platinum-and-diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co.

The ceremony was held at Sea Crest Nursery, with about 170 of the couple's family and friends in attendance and extra security present. A report in Vogue stated that huge white tents were set up for food, dancing, and celebrations that went on through the night.

Selena and Benny's wedding brought together some of Hollywood’s biggest names. The celebrations reportedly witnessed an impressive guest list featuring around 170 A-listers from the worlds of music, film, and fashion.

Among the first to arrive was singer Taylor Swift, who was spotted touching down in California ahead of the festivities. The pop superstar joined a roster of notable attendees.

While the couple has kept most details under wraps, it is said that the guest list was a mix of longtime friends, collaborators, and prominent celebrities.

Meanwhile, fans around the world were eagerly awaiting updates of the celebrations, hoping for glimpses of the star-studded affair as well as of the bride and the groom.

After confirming their relationship in late 2023, Selena and Benny quickly became one of Hollywood's most loved duos. Their engagement in December 2024 delighted fans, especially when Selena shared a glimpse of her stunning engagement ring on Instagram.

From glamorous red carpet appearances to candid social media moments, Selena and Benny have consistently shared their affection for each other.