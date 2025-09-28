 Video: Selena Gomez Fixes Husband Benny Blanco's Bow Tie, Newlyweds Kiss In FIRST Wedding Glimpse
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVideo: Selena Gomez Fixes Husband Benny Blanco's Bow Tie, Newlyweds Kiss In FIRST Wedding Glimpse

Video: Selena Gomez Fixes Husband Benny Blanco's Bow Tie, Newlyweds Kiss In FIRST Wedding Glimpse

Photos show newlyweds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco hugging, holding hands, and enjoying their special moments together. In one picture, Benny can be seen resting his head on wife Selena's lap, while a video captures her fixing his bow tie before giving him a kiss. The bride wore a satin halter-neck dress with embroidery and carried a bouquet of lily of the valley. The groom chose a black tuxedo

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 08:58 AM IST
article-image

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on September 27. Soon after the ceremony, Selena shared her dreamy wedding photos and videos on her official Instagram account.

Photos show the couple hugging, holding hands, and enjoying their special moments together. In one picture, Benny can be seen resting his head on Selena's lap, while a video captures her fixing his bow tie before giving him a kiss.

Selena captioned the post as, "9.27.25," and added white heart emojis.

The bride reportedly wore a custom hand-draped satin halter-neck dress with embroidery and carried a bouquet of lily of the valley. The groom chose a black tuxedo. Both outfits were designed by Ralph Lauren, while the actress-singer completed her look with platinum-and-diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co.

FPJ Shorts
'39 Dead; Out Of 95 Injured, All Stable Except One': Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Senthil Kumar On Karur Stampede
'39 Dead; Out Of 95 Injured, All Stable Except One': Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Senthil Kumar On Karur Stampede
Gold Shines On Safe-Haven Demand, Silver Sparkles With Industrial Push
Gold Shines On Safe-Haven Demand, Silver Sparkles With Industrial Push
Mumbai Rains: Colaba Records 120.8 mm In 24 Hours, Andheri Subway Shut Due To Waterlogging
Mumbai Rains: Colaba Records 120.8 mm In 24 Hours, Andheri Subway Shut Due To Waterlogging
'I Want My Creativity Fully Unleashed, Leaving Behind A Legacy Of Words, Paint, And Ideas: Artist, Poet & Author Nandita Chaudhuri
'I Want My Creativity Fully Unleashed, Leaving Behind A Legacy Of Words, Paint, And Ideas: Artist, Poet & Author Nandita Chaudhuri

The ceremony was held at Sea Crest Nursery, with about 170 of the couple's family and friends in attendance and extra security present. A report in Vogue stated that huge white tents were set up for food, dancing, and celebrations that went on through the night.

Selena and Benny's wedding brought together some of Hollywood’s biggest names. The celebrations reportedly witnessed an impressive guest list featuring around 170 A-listers from the worlds of music, film, and fashion.

Among the first to arrive was singer Taylor Swift, who was spotted touching down in California ahead of the festivities. The pop superstar joined a roster of notable attendees.

While the couple has kept most details under wraps, it is said that the guest list was a mix of longtime friends, collaborators, and prominent celebrities.

Read Also
Who Is Benny Blanco? Know Everything About Selena Gomez's Husband-To-Be
article-image

Meanwhile, fans around the world were eagerly awaiting updates of the celebrations, hoping for glimpses of the star-studded affair as well as of the bride and the groom.

After confirming their relationship in late 2023, Selena and Benny quickly became one of Hollywood's most loved duos. Their engagement in December 2024 delighted fans, especially when Selena shared a glimpse of her stunning engagement ring on Instagram.

From glamorous red carpet appearances to candid social media moments, Selena and Benny have consistently shared their affection for each other.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Selena Gomez Marries Benny Blanco In A Jaw-Dropping Backless Ralph Lauren Wedding Gown In California...

Selena Gomez Marries Benny Blanco In A Jaw-Dropping Backless Ralph Lauren Wedding Gown In California...

Vijay Rally Stampede: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan & Others Express Grief As Nearly 39 Killed In Karur

Vijay Rally Stampede: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan & Others Express Grief As Nearly 39 Killed In Karur

Video Shows Vijay Asking Cadres To Search For 9-Year-Old Missing Girl Amid Deadly Stampede At...

Video Shows Vijay Asking Cadres To Search For 9-Year-Old Missing Girl Amid Deadly Stampede At...

Video: Selena Gomez Fixes Husband Benny Blanco's Bow Tie, Newlyweds Kiss In FIRST Wedding Glimpse

Video: Selena Gomez Fixes Husband Benny Blanco's Bow Tie, Newlyweds Kiss In FIRST Wedding Glimpse

How I Met My Partner: Sunita Rajwar Found Love With Alok, Who Helped Her Grow, Forgive, & Believe In...

How I Met My Partner: Sunita Rajwar Found Love With Alok, Who Helped Her Grow, Forgive, & Believe In...