 Mahadev And Sons Written Update, 12 January: Dheeraj Takes Blame For His Brother Ketan's Mistake
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMahadev And Sons Written Update, 12 January: Dheeraj Takes Blame For His Brother Ketan's Mistake

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, 12 January: Dheeraj Takes Blame For His Brother Ketan's Mistake

Tensions rise in Mahadev And Sons as Dheeraj is falsely accused of theft and punished by his father, while the real culprit, Ketan, remains protected. As secrets pile up, Dheeraj silently endures the injustice.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Mahadev And Sons | Colors TV

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, 12 January: The episode opens with Mahadev reprimanding his sons and instructing them to help out at the mill. As Dheeraj removes his shirt and begins working, Rajji secretly records a video of him and shares it in the college group, leaving Dheeraj enraged.

Meanwhile, Ketan receives a call at the mill from a woman named Narmada. When Mahadev questions him about the caller, Ketan dismisses it by saying it's a man and his new client. Unaware that Narmada is a woman, Mahadev asks Ketan to call her back. Luckily, Narmada ends the call as soon as she hears Mahadev’s voice on the line.

After Mahadev leaves for a meeting, Ketan goes to meet his girlfriend, Narmada. She questions him about his plans to secure a government job and whether he has informed his parents about their relationship. As Ketan attempts to reassure her, Mahadev spots him from a distance. However, he fails to recognise Narmada, and Ketan cleverly steers the conversation in another direction.

Elsewhere, Mahadev and his wife Vidya discover that Rs. 8,000 is missing while counting the day’s earnings. Mahadev immediately accuses Dheeraj of theft and slaps him. When Vidya’s brother steps in to defend Dheeraj, Mahadev lashes out at him as well. He then humiliates Vidya’s brother, questioning why he continues to live in their house instead of returning to his own. Despite the accusations, Dheeraj firmly maintains his innocence.

FPJ Shorts
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, 12 January: Dheeraj Takes Blame For His Brother Ketan's Mistake
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, 12 January: Dheeraj Takes Blame For His Brother Ketan's Mistake
Bridging Dreams & Reality: My Journey With Deakin University's GIFT City Campus
Bridging Dreams & Reality: My Journey With Deakin University's GIFT City Campus
Stebin Ben Wore Rare ₹9 Crore Ruby Watch For Christian Wedding With Nupur Sanon: Know More About His Bedazzling Timepiece
Stebin Ben Wore Rare ₹9 Crore Ruby Watch For Christian Wedding With Nupur Sanon: Know More About His Bedazzling Timepiece
Australia Tightens Student Visa Rules For Indians; What New High-Risk Status Means
Australia Tightens Student Visa Rules For Indians; What New High-Risk Status Means
Read Also
TRP Week 52: Naagin 7 Makes Grand Debut In Final Week Of 2025 While YRKKH & Anupamaa Slip Down
article-image

Later, Vidya notices her three sons arguing and realises that Ketan is the real culprit. She comforts Dheeraj for deliberately taking the blame and appearing guilty in his father’s eyes. Dheeraj urges his mother not to reveal the truth, explaining that Mahadev places greater trust in Ketan than in anyone else.

In the upcoming promo, Bhanu arrives at Mahadev’s house accompanied by Rajji and her family. She confronts Mahadev, accusing Dheeraj of teasing her daughter and warns him that she will not allow history to repeat itself, alluding to an incident that occurred 25 years ago.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, 12 January: Dheeraj Takes Blame For His Brother Ketan's Mistake

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, 12 January: Dheeraj Takes Blame For His Brother Ketan's Mistake

'Mere Baap Ka Kya Jaa Raha Hai': Mahhi Vij Abuses, Spits On Trolls, Reveals Why Her Daughter Calls...

'Mere Baap Ka Kya Jaa Raha Hai': Mahhi Vij Abuses, Spits On Trolls, Reveals Why Her Daughter Calls...

Nick Jonas Can't Take His Eyes Off Priyanka Chopra In Strapless Dior Gown & Bvlgari Diamond Jewels...

Nick Jonas Can't Take His Eyes Off Priyanka Chopra In Strapless Dior Gown & Bvlgari Diamond Jewels...

'It's Cheap...': Host Nikki Glaser Roasts Leonardo DiCaprio For Dating Younger Women At Golden...

'It's Cheap...': Host Nikki Glaser Roasts Leonardo DiCaprio For Dating Younger Women At Golden...

Kriti Sanon Steals Spotlight At Nupur–Stebin's Wedding Reception In Midnight-Blue Couture, Sings...

Kriti Sanon Steals Spotlight At Nupur–Stebin's Wedding Reception In Midnight-Blue Couture, Sings...