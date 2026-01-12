Mahadev And Sons Written Update, 12 January: Dheeraj Takes Blame For His Brother Ketan's Mistake

Mahadev And Sons | Colors TV

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, 12 January: The episode opens with Mahadev reprimanding his sons and instructing them to help out at the mill. As Dheeraj removes his shirt and begins working, Rajji secretly records a video of him and shares it in the college group, leaving Dheeraj enraged.

Meanwhile, Ketan receives a call at the mill from a woman named Narmada. When Mahadev questions him about the caller, Ketan dismisses it by saying it's a man and his new client. Unaware that Narmada is a woman, Mahadev asks Ketan to call her back. Luckily, Narmada ends the call as soon as she hears Mahadev’s voice on the line.

After Mahadev leaves for a meeting, Ketan goes to meet his girlfriend, Narmada. She questions him about his plans to secure a government job and whether he has informed his parents about their relationship. As Ketan attempts to reassure her, Mahadev spots him from a distance. However, he fails to recognise Narmada, and Ketan cleverly steers the conversation in another direction.

Elsewhere, Mahadev and his wife Vidya discover that Rs. 8,000 is missing while counting the day’s earnings. Mahadev immediately accuses Dheeraj of theft and slaps him. When Vidya’s brother steps in to defend Dheeraj, Mahadev lashes out at him as well. He then humiliates Vidya’s brother, questioning why he continues to live in their house instead of returning to his own. Despite the accusations, Dheeraj firmly maintains his innocence.

Later, Vidya notices her three sons arguing and realises that Ketan is the real culprit. She comforts Dheeraj for deliberately taking the blame and appearing guilty in his father’s eyes. Dheeraj urges his mother not to reveal the truth, explaining that Mahadev places greater trust in Ketan than in anyone else.

In the upcoming promo, Bhanu arrives at Mahadev’s house accompanied by Rajji and her family. She confronts Mahadev, accusing Dheeraj of teasing her daughter and warns him that she will not allow history to repeat itself, alluding to an incident that occurred 25 years ago.