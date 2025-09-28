Selena Gomez Marries Benny Blanco In A Jaw-Dropping Backless Ralph Lauren Wedding Gown In California...

Love was in the air this weekend as Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco officially said “I do” in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California on September 27th. The wedding was nothing short of magical, combining Hollywood glamour with timeless romance. Fans got their first glimpse of the newlyweds when Selena shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, captioned simply with the date “9.27.25” and two white heart emojis.

Check out their wedding post below:

Selena stuns in a dreamy bridal gown

Selena turned into the ultimate modern bride in a custom Ralph Lauren gown that felt both classic and daring. The halter-neck silhouette gave her look an air of sophistication, while the open-back design added drama and a fashion-forward edge. Crafted from flowing satin, the gown featured delicate floral appliqués scattered across the bodice, creating a touch of whimsy without overpowering the sleek structure. Draping details across the torso flattered her frame beautifully, and the subtle train brought just the right amount of bridal drama.

Keeping her accessories minimal, Selena opted for elegant diamond earrings that sparkled just enough to complement her gown. The Rare Beauty founder's makeup was equally dreamy with a clean base, soft blushed cheecks and nude lips. Her hair was styled in retro-inspired soft waves, framing her face and adding a touch of old-Hollywood charm to the overall look.

Matching his bride’s elegance, Benny Blanco looked dapper in a tailored black Ralph Lauren tuxedo.

A start-studded affair

The couple's wedding was a start-studded affair. Selena’s longtime best friend Taylor Swift was there to celebrate the big day, along with Paris Hilton. Adding to the magic, her Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin also made appearances.