MP News: 'Finally Baba Mahakal Called Me...' Actor Sanjay Dutt Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple After Announcing New Restaurant In Mumbai

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film actor Sanjay Dutt visited the Mahakal Temple on Thursday and participated in the Bhasma Aarti.

Speaking to media, he disclosed his long-standing plan to seek blessings of Mahakal. "I am fortunate to be standing in Baba's court. I have been planning to visit Mahakal for years. Finally, today Baba decided to call me here. I pray for his blessings."

Sharing his experience of Bhasma Aarti, Dutt said, "I have no words to describe it. I felt the power of Mahakal. I pray Bhole Baba calls me again... Har Har Mahadev."

Dutt's visit comes a fortnight after he announced the opening of his new restaurant 'Solaire' in Mumbai.

Since the construction of the Mahakal Lok Corridor, the footfall here has increased. Besides the common public, VIPs, politicians, and Bollywood celebrities pay visits here to seek Baba Mahakal's blessings, especially ahead of major events like elections or film launches.

Rituals during Navratri

Devotees are flocking to the temple town of Ujjain during Navratri. Huge crowds are being seen at Mahakaleshwar Temple and Harsiddhi Shakti Peeth.

Special rituals are being performed at the Devi temples in Ujjain during Navratri. Special aarti and decorations are being performed for Mata Harsiddhi and Mata Garhkalika. A garland of lamps is lit every evening at the Mata Harsiddhi Temple, and a large number of devotees are flocking to see them. The Kaal Bhairav ​​Temple in Ujjain also continues to receive a large number of devotees.