Alice In Borderland Season 3 On OTT: When & Where To Watch In India?

Alice In Borderland Season 3 On OTT | Photo Attribution:

Alice in Borderland is a Japanese science fiction thriller drama series that is based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso. The series is directed by Shinsuke Sato. Season 3 of the series is now streaming on Netflix. The web series returns after three years, and fans are eager to see what happens next in this deadly game.

About Alice in Borderland Season 3

All the episodes of Season 3 will drop at once, giving viewers the chance to bring the entire season in one go. The streaming giant shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "ALICE IN BORDERLAND SEASON 3 🃏 September 25. Arisu escaped Borderland once. It's time to brave the games once again."

ALICE IN BORDERLAND SEASON 3 🃏 September 25



Arisu escaped Borderland once. It's time to brave the games once again. pic.twitter.com/abULqscWmm — Netflix (@netflix) July 7, 2025

Plot overview

Alice in Borderland is a Japanese suspense story centered around a young, directionless gamer named Arisu who finds himself in a deserted version of Tokyo alongside his friends. To endure in this altered world, they must engage in a succession of lethal games or risk annihilation by a laser beam from above.

Cast and characters

The series features Kento Yamazaki as Ryōhei Arisu, Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi, Nijirō Murakami as Shuntarō Chishiya, Ayaka Miyoshi as Rizuna Ann, Aya Asahina as Hikari Kuina, Sho Aoyagi as Morizono Aguni, Riisa Naka as Mira Kanō, Yuri Tsunematsu as Akane Heiya, Yūki Morinaga as Chōta Segawa, Yūtarō Watanabe as Kōdai Tatta, Nobuaki Kaneko as Takeru Danma / Hatter, and Katsuya Maiguma as Oki Yaba, among others.

Powerhouse behind Alice in Borderland Season 3

The series is written by Yoshiki Watabe, Shinsuke Sato, and Yasuko Kuramitsu. Taro Kawazu has done the cinematography, and Akira Morii has produced the series under the banner of Robot Communications.