Hridayapoorvam OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mohanlal's Film Online

Mohanlal's highly anticipated Malayalam romantic comedy-drama movie, Hridayapoorvam, was released in theatres worldwide on August 28, 2025, and opened to positive reviews from critics. Audiences praised the direction, storyline, the emotional core of the story, soundtrack, and the light-hearted treatment of sensitive themes, and particularly Mohanlal's performance. This movie became a commercial success, and currently it is the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 and the 20th-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Hridayapoorvam OTT streaming details

The film is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from September 26, 2025. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "Watch it from September 26 on JioHotstar. @mohanlal @antonypbvr@aashirvadcine@MalavikaM_."

Plot overview

Hridayapoorvam tells the story of Sandeep (Mohanlal), a man who gets a heart transplant and goes to Pune to meet the daughter of the donor during her engagement. An unexpected event compels him to remain, and he builds relationships with the donor's relatives, resulting in personal changes for all parties as they navigate sorrow and discover a different type of family.

Cast and characters

The film features Mohanlal as Sandeep Balakrishnan, Malavika Mohanan as Haritham, Sangeeth Prathap as Jerry, Sandeep's nurse and assistant, Lalu Alex as Pune, Nishan as Kiran, Sabitha Anand as Geetha, Chandu Naik as a Kitchen boy, Faheem B as a Stranger and Basil Joseph as Dr. Manu Rameshan, among others. Sathyan Anthikad has directed the film, and Sonu T. P. has written the screenplay. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Mohanlal was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has acted in over 350 films in a career spanning over four decades. It has added another glorious feather to his cap as he was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2023. The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.