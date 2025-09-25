'We Were Close': Salman Khan Recalls LAST Meeting With Kajol's Father Shomu Mukherjee, Recalls Making Drink Two Days Before His Death

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s chat show, Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle, premiered its first episode today on Amazon Prime Video, featuring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. The two actors opened up about their friendship, Andaz Apna Apna flashbacks, cherished memories, and more. During the episode, Salman recalled his bond with Kajol’s father, Shomu Mukherjee, who passed away in 2008 from a heart attack, and shared how he met him just two days before his demise.

Salman Khan Shares Memories With Kajol's Father Shomu Mukherjee

Salman said, "Kajol's father and I used to be very close, very close. He would come home almost twice a week. In fact, just before he passed away, two days prior, he had come over. He arrived with the same energy, wearing his lungi, though he was going through a very difficult time and wasn’t feeling well."

Salman Reveals Making Drink For Shomu Mukherjee Days Before His Death

Further, Khan added, "He said, 'Yaar, ek drink pila…' I replied, 'No, Shomu Da, I…' But he insisted, 'I am going in a couple of days. Pila de ek mereko.' I didn’t know what to do. Then he said again, 'Pila yaar.' So, I made him a drink. And two days later, he was no more." Upon hearing this, Kajol became visibly emotional, while Twinkle comforted her.

"He was very close to my dad as well. My father has always had great regard for the whole family; he often says, 'One of the nicest families in the film industry is the Mukherjee family,'" shared Salman.

Salman Khan On Trigeminal Neuralgia

During the episode, Salman also also shed light on his struggles with trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic pain disorder affecting the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensation from the face to the brain. His struggle began unexpectedly on the sets of Partner (2007), while sharing screen space with Lara Dutta.

At his worst, he relied on heavy doses of painkillers and sometimes sought temporary relief in alcohol. In 2011, Salman finally underwent surgery and later spoke openly about his experience to raise awareness.

Salman Khan Work Front

Salman, who was last seen in Sikandar, will be seen in Battle Of Galwan.