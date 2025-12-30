 Rekha Kisses Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda's Ikkis Poster At Mumbai Screening; Watch Video
Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 08:44 AM IST
article-image

Veteran actress Rekha attended the special screening of late actor Dharmendra's film Ikkis in Mumbai on Monday evening (December 29). Several photos and videos of Rekha have been doing the rounds on social media, however, a video in which she is seen showering love on megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's poster has gone viral.

In Ikkis, Agastya plays the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, who was honoured for his exceptional bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

In the now-viral video, Rekha is seen blowing a flying kiss toward Agastya’s poster. In another video from the venue, she is seen bowing respectfully before Dharmendra’s poster, a gesture that has since won hearts online.

Later, she was all smiles as she posed in front of the posters for paparazzi.

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol also got emotional as they attended the film's screening.

Other celebrities who arrived were Salman Khan, Tabu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Lulia Vantur, Manish Malhotra, Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, Ranjeet, Sussanne Khan, Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Khan, Ameesha Patel, Maniesh Paul, Jeetendra, Vijay Varma, Sonu Sood, along with Randeep Hooda, and others.

Ikkis is a crucial project for Agastya, as it marks his first theatrical release after his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies. While The Archies received mixed reactions and Agastya’s performance faced criticism in certain quarters, Ikkis is being seen as an important opportunity for the young actor to establish himself on the big screen.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film's story focuses on courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.

Apart from Agastya in the lead role, Ikkis also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia, niece of actor Akshay Kumar, who makes her acting debut with the film.

