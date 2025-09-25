National Film Award Jury Member Says 'She Hasn't Washed Hands' Since Special Handshake With 'King Khan' | Instagram @prakrutimishra

National Film Awards 2025 recently commenced in a delightful ceremony in the presence of many noteworthy dignitaries in Delhi. Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherjee were among the first-time national award winners this time, along with Vikrant Massey. Several inside pictures from the ceremony are circulating on social media. One such viral post of one of the jury members for the national awards, Prakruti Mishra, is buzzing on the Internet.

The Odian actress and National Award Winner in 2018 claimed that she has not washed her hands since she had the most special handshake of her life with Shah Rukh Khan at the ceremony. While posting several unseen moments from inside the event, the overwhelmed Odian actress expressed her gratitude for being a part of the jury and sharing space with SRK.

Prakruti Mishra's Heartfelt Note:

The actress wrote, "When I was selected to be a part of the central panel jury for 'The 71st National Film Awards”. I didn’t know that I would be a part of the team of 11 who would be responsible for @iamsrk Sir to get his much-deserved and long-awaited first-ever national award."

Further, she wrote, "This victory feels personal because it gives every Indian artist the dream to hope, to strive, and to win! Thank you, Shah Rukh saab, for inspiring us with your humility, hard work, and grace."

"PS: I haven’t washed my hands since the most special 'handshake' of my life," she added.

National Awards 2025:

Shah Rukh Khan received his first National Award in a career spanning more than 30 years for his film Jawan. The other recipients, both first-timers, included Rani Mukherji for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and director/producer Karan Johar of the Hindi film industry were conferred with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.