Farah Khan Hits Back At Trolls Claiming She IGNORED Aayush Sharma At Homebound Premiere: 'Stop Writing Nonsense'

Filmmaker Farah Khan recently attended the Mumbai premiere of Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jetwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, was seen posing for the paparazzi. However, Farah and Karan appeared to ignore him, crossing paths without greeting him as they seemed engrossed in conversation, sparking speculation that the snub was intentional.

Farah Khan Hits Back At Trolls Claiming She Ignored Aayush Sharma

However, now, Farah shut down trolls for claiming she ignore Aayush. She responded in the comments section of a video on Instagram and wrote, "Pls stop writing nonsense.. i can never ignore anyone.. least of all Ayush.. just shot a vlog with him n Arpita.. just didn’t see him in all the rush.. making it slow motion just to make it look bad?"

Check out the video:

At the premiere, when Karan and Farah posed together, Johar joked about Farah’s cook, Dilip, whose popularity skyrocketed after featuring in her YouTube cooking videos, where she visits celebrities’ homes or invites them over to cook special dishes. Dilip's witty and fun personality always grabs attention and keeps viewers entertained.

While posing for the media, Johar was heard telling Farah, "I want to say no one is more popular than Dilip. Dilip zyada aage nahi chala gaeya? (Didn’t Dilip go ahead?)” To this, Farah jokingly asked, "What about me?" Karan quickly quipped back, "No, no."