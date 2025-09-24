 Pawan Kalyan Falls Ill With Viral Fever Ahead Of OG Release: Report
Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Jana Sena Party chief, and actor Pawan Kalyan has fallen ill just days ahead of the release of his much-awaited film OG. The film is all set to hit the big screens on September 25 in Hindi and Tamil.

According to several media reports, Kalyan has been suffering from a fever for the past two days. Despite his condition, he attended Assembly sessions on Monday (September 22) and even conducted review meetings with government officials. However, his health took a turn later that night as the fever intensified.

Reports further stated that doctors examined him, initiated treatment, and have strongly advised him to take rest for a few days. Yet, showcasing his commitment to work, the actor-politician continued to hold teleconferences with officials on departmental matters, even while unwell.

Meanwhile, fans of the actor and party cadres have flooded social media with messages, wishing Pawan Kalyan a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, fans have left no stone unturned to express their excitement ahead of the release of OG. Social media platforms are flooded with best wishes for the actor as the film is all set to hit the big screens.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, OG also stars Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Priyanka Mojan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy, each portraying key roles in the film. It is written and directed by Sujeeth.

With major portions of the film shot in Mumbai and Hyderabad, audiences can expect some great action drama, including high-octane sequences.

The film is expected to be electrifying, promising audiences a highly anticipated cinematic experience.

