Zubeen Garg Death: Singer's Mortal Remains To Reach Assam Tomorrow, Public Tribute At Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away at the age of 52 in a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He initially wore a life jacket while swimming, but returned to the yacht to remove it, saying it was uncomfortable, and jumped into the sea again, tragically losing his life.

Zubeen Garg's Fans To Pay Tribute At Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium

Zubeen's post-mortem has been completed in Singapore, and his mortal remains have been brought to India for the final rites. The singer's body will reach Delhi tonight and will be taken to his Kahilipara residence in Assam tomorrow morning between 6:00 and 7:00 AM, allowing his family to pay their last respects.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the singer’s mortal remains will be taken to Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium for a public tribute. Sarma also reviewed the arrangements at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

Sharing photos on his X, he wrote, "A short while ago I reviewed the arrangements at Sarusajai Stadium , Guwahati. It is our highest priority to make sure each and every well wisher of Zubeen can pay their respects in a smooth and hassle free manner."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zubeen Garg Last Rites

The Chief Minister stated that the arrangements for Zubeen’s final rites will be made after his mortal remains arrive in Assam. He added that the singer belonged to the people of Assam, and they would have the final say in deciding the rites. "I will also consult people, as I also do not have the right to take any decision without their knowledge,” he said.

On the demand of the people of Jorhat, Garg's hometown, the CM said, ''cremation and memorial are two different issues and we will take a final decision only after Zubeen arrives in Assam".

Follwing Zubeen's death, the organisers of the 4th North East India Festival cancelled the event.



