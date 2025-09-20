 Zubeen Garg Death: Shopkeeper In Assam Arrested For Not Closing His Store After The Singer's Demise? Watch Viral Video
Zubeen Garg Death: Shopkeeper In Assam Arrested For Not Closing His Store After The Singer's Demise? Watch Viral Video

A video has gone viral on social media in which a shopkeeper is being asked to close his store after Zubeen Garg's death, and he denies it. Later, in another video, it is seen that the shopkeeper is in a police van, and as soon as he comes out of it, he is attacked by the public. But cops save him and take him inside the police station.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Facebook: Zubeen Garg

Music composer and singer Zubeen Garg's demise has shocked one and all, and the whole Assam is mourning his death. A video has gone viral on social media in which a shopkeeper in Guwahati is being asked to close his store after Garg's death, and he denies it. Later, in another video, it is seen that the shopkeeper is in a police van, and as soon as he comes out of it, he is attacked by the public. But cops save him and take him inside the police station.

While many social media accounts are claiming that the shopkeeper was arrested for disrespecting Zubeen, some netizens are commenting that cops were protecting him and he is not arrested. Check out the video below...

A netizen commented, "He hasn’t been arrested i think police is saving him from th chaos.. (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Bro only asked him to close the shop out of respect for Zubeen Garg...he shouldn't be that aggressive lol. Ek din dukan band karne se tera kuch nhi jata... You got what you deserved. Serves you right (sic)."

Zubeen Garg Death: Singer's Mortal Remains To Reach Assam Tomorrow, Public Tribute At Guwahati's...
One more netizen commented, "Cruelty should not be normalised in Assam like this. If you truly love Zubeen da, let people make their own choice and decisions. Don’t try to force your opinions and feelings on others lives how they should live. People will do what they want. You have no right to control them as per your thinking. (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Zubeen Garg Death: Singer's Mortal Remains To Return To Guwahati After Post-Mortem In Singapore,...
Zubeen Garg Death

Zubeen passed away on Friday in a scuba diving accident in Singapore. The 52-year-old singer went to Singapore to attend North East India Festival and was going to perform there.

His mortal remains will be coming to India on Saturday, and it is expected that on Sunday his funeral will take place.

