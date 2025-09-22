'An Artist Is An Artist': Poonam Pandey Is Not Being Replaced In Ramlila, Confirms Lav Kush Committee President

Instagram: Poonam Pandey

For the past couple of days, Poonam Pandey has been making it to the headlines because she has been cast as Raavan's wife Mandodari in the Lav Kush Ramlila, which takes place at the Red Fort in Delhi. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the BJP are against her casting. However, the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee is not ready to replace her.

While talking to The Federal, Arjun Kumar, president of the Lav Kush Committee, stated that they have been using film actors from Mumbai to play roles in Ramlila for over two decades. He said, “It was Poonam who contacted us and requested that she be included in the Ramlila. We agreed since she has acted in Hindi and Punjabi films."

He further said, “An artist is an artist, we will not replace her." When he was asked about the objections, Kumar said, “Everyone has a right to their opinion."

Poonam will arrive in Delhi on September 26, 2025. She will rehearse for her role before taking the stage on September 29 and 30.

Poonam Pandey On Playing Mandodari In Ramlila

On Monday, Poonam took to Instagram to inform her fans about playing the role of Mandodari in Ramlila. She shared a video in which the actress said, "Dilli ke Red Fort mein jo world famous Lav Kush Ramlila ka play hota hai, usme mujhe, Mandodari, ek jo bahot hie important character hai, jo Raavan ki patni thi, unka kirdaar nibhane ka afsar mila hai. Main bahot hie zyada khush ho. Bahot hie important character hai."

"Maine yeh bhi decide kiya hai ke main poori Navratri fasting rakhungi, taaki main apne mann se, apne tann se, aur bhi zyada cleansed raho, iss khoobsurat se role ko play karne ke liye. Jai Shree Ram, milte hai Ramlila mein," she further added.