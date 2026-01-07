Babil Khan Recalls 'Jumping & Falling Asleep' On Father Irrfan Khan's Back, Remembers Him On 59th Birth Anniversary—PHOTOS

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, in Mumbai at the age of 53, after being hospitalised at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection. On his birth anniversary today, January 7, Irrfan's son, actor Babil Khan, shared an unseen photo with his late father, recalling a sweet childhood memory.

Babil Khan Remembers Irrfan Khan On Birth Anniversary

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Babil wrote, "Pictures of you, Pictures of me. (I used to say 'sofa mode activated' before I jumped on him and fell asleep on his back)."

In the photo, Irrfan is seen resting while a young Babil sleeps near his father's feet on a striped floor mat, surrounded by simple pillows and household items. Another photo shows the duo standing face-to-face outdoors at night.

Fans got emotional as many took to the comment section and remembered the Piku actor and his work.

Babil , who shared a deep bond with his father, often spoke about him, not as an actor but as his guide, a parent, and more.

Babil made headlines in 2025 after videos of him crying and criticising Bollywood celebrities went viral, where he called the industry 'fake and fu*ked,' naming stars including Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav.

Following the viral videos, Babil walked out of Sai Rajesh's film, stating, "With a lot of grit, passion, and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances things didn't go ahead as everyone had planned."

He added that he will be taking some time off and hopes to collaborate with Sai again on a project in the future. Babil was reportedly part of the Hindi remake of Baby, the 2023 Telugu film, along with Yashvardhan Ahuja.

On the work front, Babil was last seen in Logout, released on ZEE5 on April 18, 2025.