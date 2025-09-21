VHP Protests Actor Poonam Pandey’s Casting As Mandodari In Delhi Ramlila, Organisers Refuse To Alter Decision | X/@ians

New Delhi: Actor Poonam Pandey’s role as Mandodari in Delhi’s annual Lav Kush Ramlila has drawn objections from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), which says her “public image and past controversies” could offend devotees.



The organisers, however, have refused to remove her from the cast.



VHP Raises 'Cultural' Concerns



According to a report by ThePrint, Surendra Gupta, secretary of the Indraprastha VHP, Delhi, wrote to the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee urging them to reconsider Pandey’s casting. The letter described Ramlila as “a living element of Indian society and values” and emphasised its recognition by UNESCO as a cultural heritage performance.

The VHP argued that the selection of actors should respect cultural sensitivities and the sentiments of devotees, stressing that Mandodari symbolises “virtue, dignity, restraint, and the ideal of devoted wifehood”. Gupta said the organisation’s intention was “not to oppose any artist personally, but to safeguard the cultural sanctity of public events associated with sacred texts like the Ramayana and preserve devotees’ faith.”



The letter warned that Pandey’s past controversies, including her public stunts, could spark outrage among devotees, and urged organisers to choose an actor with a more traditional image.



Organisers Defend Casting Choice



The Lav Kush Ramlila Committee has refused to alter the decision. Arjun Kumar, its president, told ThePrint that Pandey deserved the opportunity. “If society is willing to give men a second chance, the same principle should apply to women,” he said, questioning why women continue to be judged more harshly.



He added that Pandey would portray a positive role “within limits (maryada)”, and argued that her large following could be influenced positively by her performance. Kumar further said, “If a daku can become a Member of Parliament, if today Ravan is being depicted by Arya Babbar, why can’t Poonam Pandey depict the role of Mandodari?”

Pandey, known for her controversial stunts, had once promised to strip if India won the 2011 ODI World Cup. Her mobile app was banned by Google in 2017 for explicit content, while a false announcement of her death in 2024 to raise awareness about cervical cancer had sparked public outrage.



Arya Babbar has been cast as Ravan, while BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will play Parashuram in this year’s Ramlila.