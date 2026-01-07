Bharti Singh Resumes Work 18 Days After Giving Birth, Distributes Sweets To Paps On Laughter Chefs Set In Mumbai - VIDEO

Comedian Bharti Singh has resumed work just 18 days after giving birth and was recently spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs in Mumbai. A video from the set has surfaced online showing Bharti distributing sweets to paparazzi and interacting with them.

Bharti gave birth on December 19 and was discharged from the hospital on December 24. The comedian and her husband, writer–producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, shared the happy news of the baby’s arrival on social media, receiving congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues.

Since the delivery, Bharti has remained active on social media and continues to upload daily vlogs on her YouTube channel, where she has been candidly talking about the emotional moments following the birth of her baby and her journey into motherhood once again.

Earlier, reports had claimed that Bharti was rushed to the hospital after her water broke while she was shooting for the celebrity cooking reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3. However, Bharti later clarified that the incident occurred at her Mumbai residence.

She revealed that her water bag burst around 6 pm, following which she consulted her doctor. Acting on medical advice, Bharti, along with Haarsh, their family members and their son Laksh - fondly known as Golla - went to Breach Candy Hospital for the delivery.

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in a grand wedding ceremony in Goa after dating for several years. The event was attended by their close friends and family members.

The couple welcomed their first child, Laksh, on April 3, 2022.