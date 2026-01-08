 Roadies Fame Prince Narula Arrested In Delhi Mosque Demolition Case? VIRAL Video Leaves Fans Alarmed- WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRoadies Fame Prince Narula Arrested In Delhi Mosque Demolition Case? VIRAL Video Leaves Fans Alarmed- WATCH

Roadies Fame Prince Narula Arrested In Delhi Mosque Demolition Case? VIRAL Video Leaves Fans Alarmed- WATCH

A video showing Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula being escorted by police is going viral, with some claiming he was arrested in connection with a mosque demolition case. However, the authenticity of the clip could not be verified. Here's the truth:

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Prince Narula | Instagram

Has Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula been arrested? A video circulating online shows Prince being escorted by police officers while media personnel follow. The clip is going viral, with some claiming that the MTV Roadies X2 winner was allegedly arrested in connection with a mosque demolition case.

The video that is uploaded by a platform named 'IndianLast24Hr' is now taking rounds on the internet with the user claiming, "Prince Narula Arrest by Delhi Police." The Free Press Journal couldn't verify the authenticity of the video which has been doing the rounds on Reddit and X.

When a user tried to verify the alleged arrest news of Prince, Grok (AI assistant that responds to X users) replied, "no reports confirm Prince Narula's arrest by Delhi Police in January 2026. The video uses edited clips that don't match any verified events. This appears to be misinformation (sic)." Grok further confirmed another that there is "no confirmed arrest of influencer Prince Narula in the Delhi mosque rumor case (sic)."

There appears to be no connection between Prince Narula and the mosque demolition case. FPJ tried reaching out to his team for a statement regarding the viral video. So far, neither Prince nor his team has issued any official comment on the clip.

FPJ Shorts
Roadies Fame Prince Narula Arrested In Delhi Mosque Demolition Case? VIRAL Video Leaves Fans Alarmed- WATCH
Roadies Fame Prince Narula Arrested In Delhi Mosque Demolition Case? VIRAL Video Leaves Fans Alarmed- WATCH
XAT Exam 2026: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Access
XAT Exam 2026: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Access
Kalyan Jewellers Q3 FY26 Revenue Jumps 42% On Festive Demand & Robust Expansion
Kalyan Jewellers Q3 FY26 Revenue Jumps 42% On Festive Demand & Robust Expansion
Silver Tumbles Nearly 3.5% On MCX Ahead Of Index Rebalancing
Silver Tumbles Nearly 3.5% On MCX Ahead Of Index Rebalancing

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Roadies Fame Prince Narula Arrested In Delhi Mosque Demolition Case? VIRAL Video Leaves Fans...

Roadies Fame Prince Narula Arrested In Delhi Mosque Demolition Case? VIRAL Video Leaves Fans...

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan & Family Enter Development Agreement With Sri Lotus Subsidiary For GIFT...

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan & Family Enter Development Agreement With Sri Lotus Subsidiary For GIFT...

Cheekatilo OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sobhita Dhulipala Starrer Suspense Film?

Cheekatilo OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sobhita Dhulipala Starrer Suspense Film?

Splitsvilla 16: Roadies Fame Rohit Singh Reveals Why He Wasn't Called For Auditions Of Karan Kundrra...

Splitsvilla 16: Roadies Fame Rohit Singh Reveals Why He Wasn't Called For Auditions Of Karan Kundrra...

Jana Nayagan Postponed: Ravi Mohan, Venkat Prabhu & Other Tamil Celebs Extend Support To Vijay Amid...

Jana Nayagan Postponed: Ravi Mohan, Venkat Prabhu & Other Tamil Celebs Extend Support To Vijay Amid...