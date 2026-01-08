Roadies Fame Prince Narula Arrested In Delhi Mosque Demolition Case? VIRAL Video Leaves Fans Alarmed- WATCH

Prince Narula | Instagram

Has Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula been arrested? A video circulating online shows Prince being escorted by police officers while media personnel follow. The clip is going viral, with some claiming that the MTV Roadies X2 winner was allegedly arrested in connection with a mosque demolition case.

The video that is uploaded by a platform named 'IndianLast24Hr' is now taking rounds on the internet with the user claiming, "Prince Narula Arrest by Delhi Police." The Free Press Journal couldn't verify the authenticity of the video which has been doing the rounds on Reddit and X.

When a user tried to verify the alleged arrest news of Prince, Grok (AI assistant that responds to X users) replied, "no reports confirm Prince Narula's arrest by Delhi Police in January 2026. The video uses edited clips that don't match any verified events. This appears to be misinformation (sic)." Grok further confirmed another that there is "no confirmed arrest of influencer Prince Narula in the Delhi mosque rumor case (sic)."

There appears to be no connection between Prince Narula and the mosque demolition case. FPJ tried reaching out to his team for a statement regarding the viral video. So far, neither Prince nor his team has issued any official comment on the clip.