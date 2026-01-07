Vir Das Reveals How He Convinced Aamir Khan For Happy Patel: 'He In On Such A High Pedestal That...'

Actor-comedian Vir Das shared an interesting anecdote about how he approached Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for his upcoming directorial debut, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Speaking about the experience, Vir revealed that despite Aamir's towering stature in the industry, the actor-producer proved to be surprisingly accessible and invested in the strength of the script.

Vir admitted that reaching out to Aamir initially felt intimidating, given the actor’s legacy and reputation. “He is on such a high pedestal that you don’t really communicate much with him. I hadn’t spoken to Aamir sir for almost 10 years,” Vir said.

Eventually, he decided to message the actor directly, asking if he could call him. To his surprise, Aamir responded immediately and asked him to call right away. Vir recalled that once Aamir picked up the phone, the conversation felt effortless. “When he picked up, it felt like we speak every week,” he added.

During the call, Vir decided to be completely honest while pitching his film. “So I told him, ‘Sir, I have a film with me and I want you to make it. If you don’t make it, no one else will,’” he said. According to Vir, Aamir did not dismiss the statement and instead asked him to come in the following week with a narration.

Vir was particularly struck by how quickly Aamir agreed to meet. “I have never seen a superstar who is so accessible and gives you a meeting so quickly,” he said. The narration process, however, was far from brief. Vir revealed that he ended up giving nine narrations in total. “His main concern is always the script,” Vir explained.

After the multiple narrations, Aamir suggested a practical test. He told Vir to take some money and shoot five scenes to see how the film translated on screen. Following the test shoot, Aamir finally gave the green signal, telling Vir to take the film on floors.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos marks Vir's directorial debut. The film also stars Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Mithila Palkar and Imran Khan in pivotal roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 16, 2026.