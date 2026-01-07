Sudhaa Chandran Confirms Not Making A Comeback To Naagin 7, Did She Have A Word With Producer Ekta Kapoor?

Sudhaa Chandran |

Actress Sudhaa Chandran is well known in the television industry for portraying the role of Yamini Raheja in the first two seasons of Naagin. Ever since the 7th season of Naagin aired, fans have been wondering whether she will make a comeback on the show. Has Sudhaa been approached by producer Ekta Kapoor yet? Let’s take a look at the answer below:

Talking about whether she will appear in Naagin 7, Sudhaa said to Bollywood Bubble, "Nahi abhi filhal to nahi. No. Not at all (sic)." She further also refused to have any conversation with producer Ekta regarding the show. The actress, "Nahi, meri koi baat nahi hui."

Sudhaa Chandran Upcoming Project

Sudhaa enters Colors show Noyontara in the character of Ghorkhamini. Calling her hands to be "really full," actress claimed that she is currently busy in doing spiritual events. Talking about her character in the show, she said to TOI, "What fascinated me about Ghorkamini is that she doesn’t see herself as evil. She believes the world must be broken to be rebuilt. Playing someone so extreme, so sure of her purpose, is thrilling (sic)."

Sudhaa Chandran Viral Video

Recently, Sudhaa faced trolling as a video of hers from Mata Ki Chowki went viral. In the video, the actress was deeply engaged in the spiritual state. Calling out the trolls, Sudhaa said to Zoom, "I am not here to justify. I have my perception towards life. I have certain connection that I respect (sic)." She further claimed to be blessed to have the ability to feel connected to god. Calling herself one of the "blessed souls", Sudhaa said that it was the happiest moment of her life where she felt the energy of Goddess Shakti.

"Joh troll karte hai, acchi baat hai, khush rahe apne zindagi mein," Sudhaa said to the people trolling her for the viral video. She claimed to be happy to be able to connect and resonate with god.