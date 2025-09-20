 Zubeen Garg Death: Singer's Mortal Remains To Return To Guwahati After Post-Mortem In Singapore, CONFIRMS Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, 52, died in Singapore following a scuba diving accident. He had travelled to perform at the North East Festival on September 20. On Saturday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that after a post-mortem in Singapore, Garg’s body will be returned to Guwahati. He rose to fame with the hit track Ya Ali from Gangster.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 11:13 AM IST
Popular singer from Assam, Zubeen Garg, died at the age of 52 in Singapore following a scuba diving accident. He had arrived in the city to perform at the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to take the stage on September 20. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared updated details regarding the arrangements to bring back Garg's mortal remains.

Zubeen Garg's Post-Mortem To Be Conducted In Singapore

On Saturday, September 20, Assam CM took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that Zubeen Garg's body will be returned to Guwahati, India, after the post-mortem is completed in Singapore. Himanta shared that the post-mortem will end by 11.30 am IST (2 pm SGT).

Sarma wrote, "Singaporean authorities have confirmed that a post-mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg will be conducted. We expect this to conclude by 2 PM SGT. Thereafter, his mortal remains will be handed over to Indian authorities, and we shall begin the process of bringing him home. I shall keep all of you posted."

Assam CM Visits Zubeen Garg's Residence

Earlier, Assam CM, along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, visited Zubeen's residence in Guwahati to express condolences to the bereaved family. He wrote on X, "Riniki and I, visited the residence of our beloved Zubeen in Guwahati to stand in solidarity with his family in this hour of grief. Thousands of his admirers are waiting on the streets to have his last glimpse - we are constantly in touch to bring him back to Assam soon."

Follwing Zubeen's death, the organisers of the 4th North East India Festival cancelled the event.

