'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Replies To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit

Sai Pallavi is known for her simple looks in movies. She mainly wears Indian outfits in films, and doesn't believe in doing skin show. Recently, the actress and her sister, Pooja Kannan, went for a beach vacation, and the latter shared some pictures of their holiday on Instagram. Soon, netizens started trolling Sai for wearing a swimsuit. However, the actress' fans defended her and gave befitting replies to trolls.

A netizen commented on the pictures, "Hence proved she belongs to all so called heroine...keep aside of traditional wear... (sic)" Another Instagram user wrote, "So onscreen Traditional Sai Pallavi wear a bikini in real life (sic)."

Sai Pallavi Fans Defend Her

A fan of Sai commented, "To those few comments people wear a swim suit while swimming !! People can wear what they are comfortable with. Its their choice. Stop intruding in other peoples lives. N saipallavi ma'am told about her preferences(modest not traditional, dont over exxagerate) in movies not personal life. Everyone can do what they feel is right. U have no right to ask. Its their choice. Even in personal life she is simple and modest only . N We respect her for the person she is !! (sic)"

Another fan commented, "Thts Ms.Pallavi’s wish what she wants to wear. What you expect to wear under water?? A saree ?? Cm on (sic)."

One more fan wrote, "Real life is different than Reel life So wht she wantbto wear full cover body attire or what? U swimming in jatty why can't she swim in swim suit? Any issue ?Is ur wife or gf? No is it? So mouth shut (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Sai Pallavi Upcoming Movies

Sai Pallavi currently has two films lined up. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Junaid Khan in a movie, which will release in November this year.

The actress also has Ramayana in her kitty. In the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Sai plays the role of Sita. The first part of the movie is slated to release on Diwali 2026.