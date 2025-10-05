Aneet Padda Recalls Landing On Scam Websites For Auditions At 17: 'Almost Every Production Has My Horrible Biodata & Snapchat Filter Photos'

Photo Via Instagram

Aneet Padda, who became an overnight sensation after starring in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, her first lead role, alongside Ahaan Panday, who made his acting debut, revealed that at the age of 17, when she realised she wanted to pursue acting, she began Googling acting auditions.

Aneet Padda Reveals She Was Never A 'Casual Cinema-Goer'

She told Cosmopolitan India that she was a dreamer as a child, never a 'casual cinema-goer.' At the age of 10, she performed in a school play in Amritsar, where her acting, a quirky way of being 'weird,' was applauded.

Aneet added that a lack of support from her friends, as well as from her father, who had once wanted to be an actor, began to fuel her insecurities. She said, "For the longest time I told myself 'you are so silly for even wanting to do anything about this.' I stopped dreaming for a while."

Aneet Padda Reveals Coming Across Shady Websites For Auditions

However, at the age of 17, Aneet realised she had to pursue acting. She hired her friends to help her practice lines but later let them go, saying the 'chemistry was a bit off.'

Aneet revealed that she even came across shady websites that were 'basically scams.' She added that almost every production house in the Hindi film industry now has an audition tape of hers, along with 'a horrible biodata and Snapchat filter pictures,' after she sent cold emails to 50–70 of them during the COVID pandemic, desperate to find something credible.

Later, she realised that casting agencies were the ones negotiating opportunities on behalf of actors.

Before Saiyaara, Aneet starred in Kajol's Salaam Venky and Big Girls Don’t Cry.