Saiyaara Stars Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda In 'Committed' Relationship, Couple To Keep Relationship Private: Report

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda became overnight sensations when their debut film Saiyaara released, with audiences praising the newcomers for their mind-blowing performances. Their on-screen chemistry was especially appreciated, sparking rumours of a real-life romance. Now, reports claim that Ahaan and Aneet are indeed a couple and are in a committed relationship.

Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda In 'Committed' Relationship

According to Deccan Chronicle, Ahaan and Aneet are in a committed relationship. A source close to YRF's Aditya Chopra said, "Theirs is one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry. It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting. They drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a committed relationship.”

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda To Keep Relationship Private

However, the duo has been asked to keep their romance private due to the dynamics of the film industry. Aditya Chopra believes that their status as a committed couple could affect their popularity.

Ahaan and Aneet have also signed individual three-film contracts with the producer.

Earlier, during an interview, Aneet revealed that Ahaan took her to church, prayed for her to land lead role in Saiyaara.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aneet opened up about a sweet moment she and Ahaan shared before she signed Saiyaara. She revealed, "When I was auditioning for Saiyaara, Ahaan had taken me to Mount Mary Church and we’d lit a candle and sat in the car. I asked him, ‘What did you wish for?’ He looked at me and asked, ‘What did you wish for?’ A week later, I got the call that I’d gotten the role, and he said, ‘Of course, I’d wished that you’d get the role!'"

Ahaan and Aneet have often been spotted together in Mumbai since the success of Saiyaara, most notably shopping at a mall with Ahaan and his mother, Deanne Panday. Aneet also joined him for the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at Ananya Panday’s home.