'If He Keeps Bringing His Exes Up’: Kriti Sanon Reveals 7 Red Flags In A Guy, Know How It Affects Relationship

Recognising red flags in a partner is crucial for maintaining a healthy relationship and your overall well-being. While some warning signs can be subtle, others are obvious indicators that a relationship may cause you trouble. Being aware of these potential red flags allows you to make informed decisions and prioritise your happiness, ensuring that you walk the path of love with someone ideal for you.

While 'red flag' is not a new concept, many individuals dating still can't recognise these warning signals, which alert you when something feels off in a relationship. If you are still unsure what to look out for, let Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon guide you through seven major red flags in a guy.

The actress, who has been currently focused on promoting her upcoming movie 'Do Patti', recently revealed her thoughts on some of the most significant red flags to watch out for in a video for Netflix India.

According to Kriti Sanon, here are the seven biggest red flags in a guy:

"If he texts you all night but never wants to hang out. Classic red flag."

"If he is too busy to talk but lives on social media, that is a red flag."

"If he keeps bringing his exes up in every conversation and compares you with them—red flag."

"If he is low-key trying to distance you from your friends and family for your own good, trying to isolate you—major red flag."

"If he usually wants to meet you alone but not really make you meet his friends—red flag."

"If he is all sweet and mushy one minute and just flips like a switch, like suddenly he becomes cold and you don't know what just happened, that is a massive red flag. Run!"

"If he disrespects you in any way, privately or publicly, whether it is verbal or physical, forget it. I mean, I don't even have to say that's not even a red flag. It is a siren. Run!"

Lastly, Kriti completed by stating, “So these are a few things that I feel were red flags."

How do these red flags affect relationships?

These warning signs can severely impact your relationship by causing insecurity, confusion, and emotional distress. Red flags, like bringing up exes, can lead to trust issues and hamper our self-esteem. Other signs mentioned by the actress also state how it can impact your mental health, leading to stress and anxiety in the relationship. Recognising these warning signs can help you protect your emotional well-being and make better choices for your future.