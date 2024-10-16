Kriti Sanon Stuns In ₹2.93 Lakh Denim Jacket & Trousers, Perfectly Paired With Chic Black Corset Top

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 16, 2024
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is currently promoting her upcoming thriller film Do Patti, which is slated to premiere on Netflix on October 25, 2024
Photo Via Instagram/@kritisanon
Recently, Kriti Sanon showed us how to slay in a denim jacket and a pair of trousers
Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon's all-denim outfit was from the fashion brand Kristina Fidelskaya, which sums up to a total of ₹2,93,697
Keeping it chic, Kriti Sanon wore a black corset and added a bikini top with it
Kriti Sanon's sleek hair bun perfectly complemented her outfit, drawing all the attention to her stunning ensemble
Kriti Sanon wore a pair of snake print black pumps from Saint Mirella, which is priced at Rs 10,900
Kriti Sanon's makeup was kept subtle yet dewy
