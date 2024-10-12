Boney Kapoor Inaugurates Sridevi Chowk In Mumbai 6 Years After Death, Khushi Kapoor Gets Emotional

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 12, 2024

Honouring Sridevi's legacy, Boney Kapoor inaugurated a chowk in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, as a tribute to the late actress

Photo Via Instagram

Dressed in a red saree, Shabana Azmi arrived to pay her respects at the inauguration of Sridevi chowk

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, actress Khushi Kapoor accompanied her father. She was seen dressed in casuals

The Sridevi chowk is located in Lokhandwala near her longtime residence, Green Acres Tower, where she resided for several years

Shabana Azmi pays respect with folded hands at the inauguration of Sridevi Kapoor Chowk

Khushi Kapoor was seen getting emotional. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, skipped the inauguration due to her hectic shooting schedule