Boney Kapoor Inaugurates Sridevi Chowk In Mumbai 6 Years After Death, Khushi Kapoor Gets Emotional

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 12, 2024
Honouring Sridevi's legacy, Boney Kapoor inaugurated a chowk in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, as a tribute to the late actress
Photo Via Instagram
Dressed in a red saree, Shabana Azmi arrived to pay her respects at the inauguration of Sridevi chowk
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, actress Khushi Kapoor accompanied her father. She was seen dressed in casuals
The Sridevi chowk is located in Lokhandwala near her longtime residence, Green Acres Tower, where she resided for several years
Shabana Azmi pays respect with folded hands at the inauguration of Sridevi Kapoor Chowk
Khushi Kapoor was seen getting emotional. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, skipped the inauguration due to her hectic shooting schedule