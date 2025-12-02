Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 2: Anupama & Armaan Fail To Unite Dadi & Maa Sa

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 2: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Dadi Sa wondering how Abhira and Armaan's wedding anniversary went. The next morning, the couple wakes up irritated. They tell Maa Sa and Dadi Sa that they fought, but it appears to be part of a plan by Abhira and Armaan to bring the two elders closer.

As Abhira is about to reveal the truth to Dadi Sa, she receives a call from Armaan, who stops her from doing so. Realizing that Maa Sa and Dadi Sa are eavesdropping, the two start arguing even more dramatically, making them feel responsible for their fight.

When both refuse to go to court for work, Maa Sa and Dadi Sa insist on accompanying them. At the court, Armaan and Abhira continue their fake fight. When the elders intervene, the couple escalates the argument, claiming they regret marrying each other. Shocked, Maa Sa and Dadi Sa advise them to apologize, only to realize that they themselves never do the same.

Soon, Maa Sa figures out that the entire fight was staged. When she suggests calling Maira, Abhira and Armaan's act is fully exposed.

With the truth out, the couple urges the elders to resolve their differences, but the situation deteriorates. Dadi Sa and Maa Sa leave angrily, leaving Abhira and Armaan disheartened. Armaan realizes that this might be the reality of his family, falling apart.

The episode ends with Abhira dreaming of a happy life with Armaan and a united family. The promo then takes viewers through a nostalgic montage of past lead actors and actresses from the show's history.