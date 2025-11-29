Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 29: Armaan Misses Anniversary Meet With Abhira?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 29: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Friday) begins with Madhav deciding not to stay in the same room as his wife Vidya, as he blames her for Dadi sa leaving the house. When Armaan tries to defend his mother, Madhav and Armaan end up in a heated argument.

Meanwhile, Tanya brings a new client to Krish's firm. As she excitedly talks about wanting a baby who has the same smile as Krish, he stops her and asks her not to start family planning right now. He tries to convince Tanya to focus on business rather than having a baby. Although Krish pretends to impress Tanya, his actual motive is to take over Tanya's company if Armaan and Abhira remove him from their firms. For this reason, he does not want Tanya to have a baby and stay at home; instead, he wants her to continue working and bring in more clients.

On the other hand, Manoj is also seen secretly supporting the idea of partitioning the house.

Cut to Armaan and Abhira, both are shown dearly missing each other. After Vidya prepares Maira for school, Vidya and Armaan clash once again over keeping Maira away from her mother. However, Vidya claims she brought Maira to the Poddar house so that Abhira would miss her and return.

Manoj and Manisha also get involved in the argument, with Manisha calling out Vidya for creating distance within the family. She accuses Vidya of being the reason Dadi sa is staying away from them.

Shockingly, Tanya finds Kiara eating pickles and wonders if she is pregnant. Kiara dismisses the question, saying it is just a craving.

Meanwhile, Armaan and Abhira secretly visit each other's houses to plan anniversary surprises. Abhira hides different gifts in Armaan's room, while Armaan decorates her room, neither aware that the other is planning something special too. They later decide to meet in 30 minutes.

As Armaan gets ready, he sees Vidya fainting and discovers that her BP has risen. Vidya asks Armaan to stay by her side, leaving him tense as he had planned to meet Abhira. Meanwhile, Abhira arrives at the meeting spot, unaware that Armaan may not be able to come.

The episode ends with a promo clip where Abhira accuses her mother-in-law of faking her illness to keep her and Armaan apart on their anniversary. Seeing his wife misunderstand the situation, Armaan calls out Abhira for making false accusations.