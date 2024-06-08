 Kangana Ranaut's Old Post Defending Will Smith For Smacking Chris Rock Goes Viral Amid CISF Slap Incident
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKangana Ranaut's Old Post Defending Will Smith For Smacking Chris Rock Goes Viral Amid CISF Slap Incident

Kangana Ranaut's Old Post Defending Will Smith For Smacking Chris Rock Goes Viral Amid CISF Slap Incident

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars after the comedian made a joke about his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
article-image

Following the recent incident in which Bharatiya Janata Party MP-elect Kangana Ranaut was slapped by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday, attention has turned to an old statement by the actress where she defended actor Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars, amid discussions surrounding the CISF slap incident.

Kangana said, “If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did,” Kangana wrote, adding clapping emojis. She continued, “bada** move...hope he comes to my #lockup,” and added a laughing emoji.

Take a look at it:

Read Also
Sona Mohapatra SLAMS Vishal Dadlani For Offering Job & Supporting Kulwinder Kaur Who Slapped Kangana...
article-image
Read Also
Kangana Ranaut DELETES Post Slamming Bollywood Celebs For Silence On Her Chandigarh Attack,...
article-image

Talking about Will and Chris's incident during the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith walked onstage and slapped the comedian across the face, which was in response to a joke Rock made about Smith's wife Jada's shaved head.

Chris said, "Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2," referring to Demi Moore’s 1997 movie GI Jane, in which Moore’s character Jordan O’Neil shaved her head after joining the Navy Seal.

However, Jada had shaved her head a few years ago after she was diagnosed with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder.

Following the infamous Oscars Slapgate, Will was banned from the academy for 10 years.

Read Also
'That sh*t hurt, motherf***er': Chris Rock addresses Will Smith's Oscars slap incident
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kangana Ranaut's Old Post Defending Will Smith For Smacking Chris Rock Goes Viral Amid CISF Slap...

Kangana Ranaut's Old Post Defending Will Smith For Smacking Chris Rock Goes Viral Amid CISF Slap...

Sona Mohapatra SLAMS Vishal Dadlani For Offering Job & Supporting Kulwinder Kaur Who Slapped Kangana...

Sona Mohapatra SLAMS Vishal Dadlani For Offering Job & Supporting Kulwinder Kaur Who Slapped Kangana...

Vikrant Massey & Sheetal Thakur Enjoy Their First Holiday With Son Vardaan; See PHOTOS

Vikrant Massey & Sheetal Thakur Enjoy Their First Holiday With Son Vardaan; See PHOTOS

'Same Same But Different': Ibrahim Ali Khan Leaves Fans in Awe Of His Striking Similarity To Dad...

'Same Same But Different': Ibrahim Ali Khan Leaves Fans in Awe Of His Striking Similarity To Dad...

Triptii Dimri Buys ₹14 Crore House In Mumbai, Shares Neighbourhood With Animal Co-Star Ranbir...

Triptii Dimri Buys ₹14 Crore House In Mumbai, Shares Neighbourhood With Animal Co-Star Ranbir...