Kangana Ranaut's Old Post Defending Will Smith For Smacking Chris Rock Goes Viral Amid CISF Slap Incident

Following the recent incident in which Bharatiya Janata Party MP-elect Kangana Ranaut was slapped by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday, attention has turned to an old statement by the actress where she defended actor Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars, amid discussions surrounding the CISF slap incident.

Kangana said, “If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did,” Kangana wrote, adding clapping emojis. She continued, “bada** move...hope he comes to my #lockup,” and added a laughing emoji.

Take a look at it:

Talking about Will and Chris's incident during the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith walked onstage and slapped the comedian across the face, which was in response to a joke Rock made about Smith's wife Jada's shaved head.

Chris said, "Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2," referring to Demi Moore’s 1997 movie GI Jane, in which Moore’s character Jordan O’Neil shaved her head after joining the Navy Seal.

However, Jada had shaved her head a few years ago after she was diagnosed with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder.

Following the infamous Oscars Slapgate, Will was banned from the academy for 10 years.