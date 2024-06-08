Sona Mohapatra SLAMS Vishal Dadlani For Offering Job & Supporting Kulwinder Kaur Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut

Singer Sona Mohapatra slammed music composer Vishal Dadlani for supporting CISF Jawan Kulwinder Kaur who attacked actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport when she was on her way to the Parliament in Delhi on June 6.

Kaur was suspended soon after the incident and an FIR has also been registered against her. However, the CISF official received support from Vishal and he also promised her a job in case she gets fired.

On Saturday, Sona reacted to an X post which called Vishal a 'gem' for not defending Kangana. "Popular singer & music director Vishal Dadlani has offered job to CISF officer Kulwinder Kaur, who showed Kangana Ranaut her place. He is one rare gem of Bollywood who never lost spine, Huge respect," the user wrote.

This did not go down well with Sona who lashed out at the singer-music composer. She criticised him for offering a job to Kaur while remaining silent and having the 'spine' to 'sit next to multiple accused serial molester Anu Malik' on a judging panel of a reality show.

Sona also slammed him for his old comments about prioritising earning through reality shows over contributing to the nation.

"The ‘spine’ includes sitting next to a multiple accused serial molester like Anu Malik on the judges seat & when colleagues like me call him to stand up, speak up,help push back this toxic culture of reality shows - saying paisa kamaake desh se nikalna hai... such a gem I tell you," the Ambarsariya singer posted.

The ‘spine’ includes sitting next to a multiple accused serial molester like Anu Malik on the judges seat & when colleagues like me call him to stand up, speak up,help push back this toxic culture of reality shows - saying paisa kamaake desh se nikalna hai..such a gem I tell you. https://t.co/Xo2ug0d6DB — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) June 8, 2024

Hours after Kangana was attacked, Vishal took to his Instagram handle to share a video of the altercation between Kangana and Kaur and stated that while he does not endorse violence, he understood the woman's plight.

"I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need of this @official_cisf personnel’s anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan," he promised.

Vishal also slammed those who supported Kangana and her statements against the members of the farmers' protests, and wrote, "To those on Dungana's side, if she had said, your Mother is 'available in 100 rupees', what would you do?"

After the incident, Kangana shared a video message on her social media handles, informing her fans that she was fine, and she added, "My concern is the terrorism that is growing in Punjab how to deal with that." Not just that, but she later also questioned the silence of celebs and other members of the film fraternity over the attack on her.