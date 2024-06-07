Kangana Ranaut Fans Slam Nakuul Mehta For Asking 'Who Will Play Lead In Kulwinder’s biopic?'

Telly actor Nakuul Mehta has been grabbing the headlines after Kangana Ranaut's fans slammed the actor as he took a dig at the recent incident that happened at Chandigarh airport.

On Thursday evening, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was attacked by the CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who was angry over her farmers' protest remark made in 2021.

Nakuul took an indirect dig at the Queen actress and wrote on X, "Who will play the lead role in Kulwinder’s biopic?"

Who will play the lead role in Kulwinder’s biopic? — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 6, 2024

Netizens Slam Nakuul For Taking A Dig At Kangana's Incident

The actor was slammed by Kangana;'s fans for being insensitive about the incident. Many users advised him to focus on his acting, and not ask such negative questions.

An X user replied to his tweet and wrote," Hi Nakuul, I dont like ur tweets. so am i allowed to harm you? will you be happy about it?"

Another user wrote," Says who copies Shahid Kapoor…apni acting toh seekhke pehle."

"Kangana is obviously a good actor so she should play the Kulwinder role." another comment read.

#WATCH | Kangana Ranaut Alleges She Was Slapped By CISF Constable At Chandigarh Airport#chandigarh #bollywoodactor pic.twitter.com/6UK2ZhHvjb — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 6, 2024

Read Also Who Is Kulwinder Kaur? CISF Constable Who Slapped BJP MP Kangana Ranaut At Chandigarh Airport

Kangana On Incident With CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur

On Thursday (June 6), Kangana took to social media and talked about the incident, she said, "Namaste friends, I have been getting a lot of calls from the media and my well-wishers. I'm safe and perfectly fine. The incident that happened at the Chandigarh airport was with the security personnel. While I was passing by the security check, the CISF constable was abusing me, and she hit me. When I asked her why she did that, she said it was because she supported farmer's protests. I'm safe but my concern is the terrorism that is growing in Punjab and how to deal with that."

On the work front, Nakuul was last seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and 3.

Next he will be seen in the web show Daring Partners. The story revolves around two best friends, who embark on a daring journey as partners in an alcohol start-up. The series unfolds their audacious journey, where they challenge norms, bend rules, and craft their destiny within a male-dominated industry. It also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles.