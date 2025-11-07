Elvish Yadav Lashes Out At Indigo Airlines Over 2.5-Hour Flight Delay From Mumbai To Delhi: 'Lack Of Respect For Passengers' Time'

Photo Via Instagram

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav lashed out at IndiGo Airlines after his Mumbai to Delhi flight was delayed by over 2.5 hours. Expressing his frustration, he revealed that his flight, originally scheduled to depart at 1 PM, was now expected to take off at 3:35 PM.

Elvish Yadav Lashes Out At Indigo Airlines Over 2.5-Hour Flight Delay

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Elvish wrote, "Frustrating experience with Indigo Airlines! Flight 6E0615 was supposed to depart at 1 pm, but now it's delayed again and departing at 3:35 pm! If you're in a hurry, you're out of luck! Such poor management and lack of respect for passengers' time! #IndigoAirlines."

Passengers Wait For 3 Hours Inside Aircraft After Indigo Pilot Arrives Late

Earlier today, several passengers expressed frustration over delays in IndiGo flights and the lack of communication. One passenger, booked on IndiGo Flight 6E 6133 from Mumbai (T2) to Rajkot, shared a detailed account of being made to sit inside the aircraft for over three hours, allegedly because the pilot was delayed.

Initially, at 7:00 AM, IndiGo sent a message citing 'operational issues' and rescheduled the flight to 7:55 AM. Another update pushed the departure further to 8:40 AM. Despite passengers being seated for over an hour and twenty minutes, they were then informed that the delay was due to the captain arriving late. By 9:15 AM, another message was received stating that the flight was now rescheduled to 10:30 AM. The passenger expressed outrage over having to wait inside the aircraft for more than three hours because of the pilot’s delay.

Elvish Yadav Work Front

Elvish, who won the second season of Laughter Chefs with Karan Kundrra, is all set to return for the third season of the cooking reality show.

The contestants this season include Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair, Elvish and Isha Malviya, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh.