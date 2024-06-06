Who Is Kulwinder Kaur? CISF Constable Who Slapped BJP MP Kangana Ranaut At Chandigarh Airport

Kulwinder Kaur has recently become a topic of widespread discussion after an incident at Chandigarh Airport involving Bollywood actress, and BJP's newly-elected MP Kangana Ranaut went viral.

LCT Kulwinder Kaur CISF Unit Chandigarh allegedly slapped Kangana during a security check at the Chandigarh Airport, and video of the incident has gone viral on platform X.

It is being reported that the constable was allegedly upset with Kangana's remarks over the farmers’ protests.

Who Is Kulwinder Kaur?

This incident has led to a flurry of media attention and public curiosity about the officer.

Kulwinder Kaur serves as a constable in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), an Indian paramilitary force tasked for providing security to critical infrastructure installations across the country, including airports.

Over the years in her duty, she has been ensuring the safety and security of passengers and maintaining order in high-stress environments.

Kulwinder Allegedly Upset Over Kangana's Farmer Protest Remark

Kangana Ranaut is known for her outspoken nature and often controversial statements. In 2021, and FIR was filed against Kangana as she called out farmers' protest (Kisan Morcha) as a Khalistani movement and calling the Sikh community Khalistani terrorists.

She posted on her Instagram story, and wrote, "Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today... But let's not forget one woman... The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes). No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life... Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye (but she did not let the nation get divided)."

Netizens Reacts To The Incident

The incident quickly garnered significant media attention, with various accounts emerging from different sources. Netizens on platform x, shared their mixed reviews about the incident, while some wanted Kulwinder to resign, others were thrilled by her act of justice to the farmers.

One of the users wrote, "Suspend her immediately. Your personal issues are not involve In your duty"

Another user commented, "Terminate hindu hating punjabi CISF constable immediately for slapping BJP MP Kangana Ranawat .. punish her with jail term."

"If it is true, I have to make semiya kheer and have today", another comment reads.

One more user commented, "But why is this man standing behind Kangna slapping an employee of the actress. He should also be punished."

Kangana's Victory At Mandi

Kangana won the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency. The BJP candidate got a total of 5,37,022 votes. She defeated Vikramaditya Singh of Congress by a margin of 74,755 votes.